After the timid increase in coronavirus infections in the last two days, the number of new positives stabilizes in the Region of Murcia, with 52 cases detected in the last 24 hours. This is a lower figure than last Tuesday, when 84 infected were registered, and practically traced to the 53 of this Monday. Community health workers carried out 2,453 PCR or antigen tests this Wednesday, so the positivity rate barely exceeds 2%.

Of the 52 new cases, 16 correspond to the municipality of Murcia, six to Cartagena, six to Torre Pacheco, five to Fuente Álamo, four to Cieza and three to Lorca. The rest are spread over various locations.

Unfortunately, this Wednesday’s data continues the trend of recent days and the Ministry of Health reported two new deaths from Covid. They are a man and a woman, 63 and 83 years old, from Cartagena and from Health Area VIII, corresponding to the Mar Menor area. Since the start of the pandemic, 1,556 people have died from the coronavirus in the Region.

Hospital pressure continues to improve and the number of admitted stands at 110, seven less than the previous day. 40 of these patients are in the Intensive Care Units (ICU), three less than last Tuesday.

The fifty cases detected this Wednesday allows the number of active cases to drop to 763, compared to 788 the previous day. The number of infections since the start of the pandemic rises to 107,907 this Wednesday.