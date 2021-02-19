One more day, the daily balance of the pandemic offered by the Ministry of Health reaffirms the decrease in daily infections and lower healthcare pressure in the hospitals of the Region. Unfortunately, the daily death toll is also stable, and 12 people lost their lives this Thursday due to the coronavirus. They are eight women and four men, aged between 61 and 86 years. Five of the deceased come from Murcia and the rest from Las Torres de Cotillas, Fortuna, Lorca, Caravaca de la Cruz, Mazarrón, La Unión and Cieza.

The reduction in the number of admitted to hospitals in the Region has slowed in the last 24 hours, in which it has gone from 424 to 407 inmates, the smallest decrease so far this week. For the first time since last February 6, the number of patients in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) has increased and stands at 112, two more than the previous day.

The Ministry of Health notified 120 new positives this Thursday, six less than last Wednesday. The figure confirms that the decline in the contagion curve continues, as the Region began the week with around 40 more daily infections. The positivity rate remained at 4.4% after 2,702 PCR or antigen tests carried out in the last 24 hours.

Of the 120 new cases, 32 correspond to the municipality of Murcia, 22 to Lorca, 19 to Cieza, nine to Cartagena, four to Librilla, four to Torre Pacheco, three to Archena, three to Jumilla, three to San Pedro del Pinatar, three to Santomera and three to Las Torres de Cotillas. The rest are distributed among various locations.