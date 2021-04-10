D.he Federal Infection Protection Act could possibly be changed next week. Then the so-called Corona emergency brake and other measures against the pandemic would be standardized and linked to a specific incidence. It would be a thing of the past for each federal state to interpret and apply the rules as it sees fit – or not. The main question is: What happens if the seven-day incidence in rural districts rises to more than 100 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants on three consecutive days? According to the current status, a little more than half of all rural districts would be affected by the measures specified for this case.

The federal government proposes these rules:

Private contacts

It seems clear that meetings in public and at home will remain restricted. According to scientific studies, strict contact restrictions are among the most effective corona measures and are estimated to reduce the spread of the virus by up to a quarter. In the future, a well-known rule could apply everywhere: A household may only meet with a maximum of one other person, and there may not be more than five people in total. Children up to 14 years are not counted.

Exit restrictions

In some counties there are already restrictions when you want to leave the house at night – but they are very different. We are now talking about a uniform exit restriction from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. There could be exceptions for medical emergencies and the way to work, but probably not for walks or jogging in the dark. Researchers at Oxford University believe that night exit restrictions can reduce the spread of the virus by around 13 percent. Berlin scientists warn, however, that people will soon simply meet at different times. Therefore, this tool can “become dull relatively quickly”.

Schools and offices

It is under discussion that schools are only allowed to open regularly if all students are tested at least twice a week. Schools should close from an incidence of 200 – the states could make exceptions for emergency care and final classes.

An obligation to test would also be conceivable for the offices, but it is highly controversial in the federal government: Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) is in favor, Economics Minister Peter Altmaier (CDU) brakes. In the first draft there is no compulsory test for companies.

According to scientific knowledge, one cannot rely on the quick and self-tests one hundred percent. “Self-tests are not a silver bullet,” said the President of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Lothar Wieler, back in February. A negative result is a mere snapshot and does not fundamentally rule out an infection. Even if the tests are used correctly, it is “just less likely” to be contagious to others at this point, according to the RKI.

Especially infected people who do not show any symptoms such as fever or cough are at risk of getting incorrect results. A team from the international Cochrane network found that on average 72 percent of patients with symptoms were correctly identified with two rapid test products examined, but only 58 percent of those who showed no symptoms. What nobody really knows, however, is whether or not those with false-negative results would have been contagious to others at all.

shops

It is foreseeable that model projects with store openings for those tested in counties with high numbers of infections will have to be stopped. After initial considerations, from the incidence of 100 onwards, only supermarkets, beverage markets, pharmacies, drugstores and petrol stations should be allowed to open again – but also booksellers, flower shops and garden markets.

freetime and sports

Here, too, some districts will probably have to say goodbye to opening plans for theaters, for example. The federal draft provides that not only concert halls, theaters and cinemas remain closed, but also museums, swimming pools, zoos and botanical gardens. Cable cars and excursion boats could come to a standstill and city and nature tours could also be prohibited. After initial considerations, sport could only be allowed nationwide, alone, in pairs or with one’s own household, again for children and young people. Exception: competition and training of competitive athletes.

Tourism and gastronomy

Up until the very end there were few openings here – and there are probably none in sight. Restaurants, pubs, hotels and vacation rentals will likely have to remain closed.

Lockdown length

The measures regulated in the law should apply until a district slips below the 100 incidence on three consecutive days. Everything is possible between a few days and several months. Experts such as the scientific director of the Divi intensive care bed registry, Christian Karagiannidis, had recently pleaded for a hard lockdown of two weeks. The virologist Melanie Brinkmann from the Braunschweig Helmholtz Center for Infection Research said: “The harder everyone step on the brakes, the shorter the lockdown.” Within four weeks you get the case numbers down massively if people have hardly any contact. The Frankfurt virologist Sandra Ciesek thinks this is too short. In the NDR podcast, she recently referred to RKI simulations and said that “four weeks are not enough to change this infection process significantly”. Cautious easing is only possible in May and June with a slow increase until late summer.