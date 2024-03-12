UEntrepreneurs who do something unusual quickly gain sympathy. The fact that they are usually somewhat special types is perhaps part of it. Jim Ratcliffe is actually a chemical manufacturer, his passion is cars and off-road vehicles that have a similarly gnarly image to his own. This is how a kind of Land Rover Defender was created under the name Ineos Grenadier.

Holger Appel Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engines”.

And so a kind of Mercedes-Benz G-Class is planned next, called Ineos Fusilier. Because, as he himself says, no one will be able to exist in Europe without a green vehicle, he is planning to use electric drives this time, although he does not seem to be deeply convinced that this approach is correct. There are first clues as to what he is up to.