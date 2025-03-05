Just a few days ago the news of the death of Gene Hackman was announced. The 95 -year -old actor’s body, and his wife’s, Betsy Arakawa, In addition to one of their dogs, they were found lifeless in their home in Santa Fe (New Mexico, USA), in circumstances considered suspicious. Now, one of the theories that are being investigated is that of a possible suicide.

«There are no immediate signs of dirty game, although the lack of carbon monoxide has targets the initial theories about how they died. Now we are studying if it could be a death followed by suicide», Said one of the investigators of the case at a press conference held on Sunday, March 2, according to The Mirror.

“Mr. Hackman died suddenly from a heart attack and his wife was so distressed that he took an overdose?” The researcher shuffled. “Or is it possible that his wife suffered an acute medical episode that caused death and then Mr. Hackman was in such a state that he suffered a heart attack and died?” He also suggested, declaring that They are “studying all possibilities.”









The bodies lay in different rooms

The couple’s bodies were found in different rooms. While Arakawa lay on the bathroom floor, next to a heater, a bottle of prescribed pills and several scattered pills nearby, Hackman was found in another room, with his glasses and his cane next to him.

For now The cause of deaths has not been determined, But gas poisoning has been ruled out. On the other hand, Adan Mendoza, Sheriff of the Santa Fe County, said that attention was being paid to the medications found in the residence, but we will still have to wait a few weeks for the toxicological results to be conclusive.

Recently, Mendoza confirmed that the last event registered in the Hackman pacemaker was on February 17, which is very likely that the interpreter died that same day. And, based on the state of the bodies, The Sheriff valued that the couple could have died several days or even weeks before they were found.

The actor’s pacemaker is one of the fundamental elements that the authorities are investigating to rebuild what happened to the couple, in addition to “phone data, calls, text messages, events or photos.”