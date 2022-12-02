A few months ago it was confirmed that one of the studies of Bethesda, machinegamesis working on a new video game based on the franchise Indiana Jones. Since this revelation, not much more information has been given, let alone a trailer, but recently the executive director, Todd Howardrevealed some rather curious details.

In an interview, he was asked Howard that if the title will be a mix of action adventure, to which he replied that it will not deal with just one element, but with several, mentioning that it could even be a unique mix. That means that in addition to this, elements such as shooters could be added, among more genres that we may not imagine.

Here his comment:

I would just say it’s a mix. It’s unique, it’s not intentionally one thing, so it does a lot of different things.

For now, mention that this title will be a love letter to the franchise of Indiana Jonesabove all because the lost ark It’s one of his favorite tapes. To this is added that it is an independent product of what is being worked on with the character, that includes the most recent filming that will be released in theaters in the middle of the year.

The game does not yet have a release date.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: There’s a big wave of Bethesda games coming up for 2023, so I don’t think it’s possible to see it in 2023. Still, keeping it a strong 2024 card wouldn’t hurt.