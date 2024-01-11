Home page World

From: Nico Reiter

New documents in the Epstein case are continually being published. Photos show women he brought to his private island and an accomplice.

Munich – In 2019, investment banker Jeffrey Epstein was accused of abusing underage girls and young women and forcing them into prostitution. Before a trial could begin against him, he was found dead in his prison cell. According to authorities, the surveillance video has disappeared.

During the course of the investigation it became known that the extent of his crimes was greater than initially assumed. The businessman created “a network of companies and individuals” that contributed to women trafficking, sexual abuse and child abuse, according to a civil lawsuit in the Virgin Islands. The girls and young women were forced to have sex with other men for money. The youngest of them were just 11 years old. Now photos of the women on the island have been published.

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in New York (photo not part of the publications) © picture alliance/dpa/ZUMA Press Wire | U.S. Attorney Office

Published photos show young women and girls on his private island

On Monday, January 8, 2024, previously secret documents were released. Loud New York Post The photos come from the plaintiff Sarah Ransome. Among them are pictures of the young women that Epstein brought to his private island in 2006. Many of the photos show young women smiling at the camera and hugging each other.

Some of them feature Epstein himself, as well as Ghislaine Maxwell, his long-time friend and accomplice. She has been in custody since 2022. The photos provide further evidence of their involvement. It clearly shows Maxwell's frequent presence on the island at the time of the incidents. She had previously testified under oath that she was “hardly present” there.

One of the women pictured is Nadia Marcinkova, a former model and now a pilot. She was also accused of not only being a victim of Epstein, but also an accomplice. She visited him several times during his time in prison. Jean-Luc Brunel can also be seen in the photos. The model scout was also accused of abusing minors. He also committed suicide in prison in 2020.

More documents in the Epstein case are continually being published

Many of the case's documents were made available to the public during the trial. A list of names linked to the incident was also recently published. However, the list is not, as initially assumed, a list of Jeffrey Epstein's clients; the mention only means that the person's name was mentioned during the process.