The bureaucratic deadlock lasted a few days because with a standard approved by the Cabinet In the Infrastructure decree the Government unlocks theextrabonus, which goes to refinance with 57 million euros in fund sold out intended for incentives for the purchase of electric cars and plug-in irises, up to 60 g / km of CO2.

Without the extra bonus, the maximum contributions also decrease and now reach a maximum of 6,000 euros for a 100% electric one in case of scrapping (previously the contribution was up to 8,000 euros).

Refinanced electric car and plug-in hybrid eco-bonus

It took the government’s intervention to unblock the extra bonus included in the Sostegni decree but unusable until now because it is closely linked to the provision ofEcobonus. But with the latter exhausted the so-called extrabonus also disappeared.

“Ecobonus” site of the Mise where incentives for cars, scooters and bicycles are managed

(Residual funds updated as of 02/09/2021)

The regulatory impasse has now been overcome, with motorists who can rely on new incentives for the purchase of electric and plug-in hybrid cars, with emissions up to 60 g / km of CO2. There are available 57 million euros, usable up to December 31, 2021.

New incentives for electric and plug-in hybrid cars

With the new Ecobonus in the incentives for electric and plug-in hybrid cars than in the past the maximum amount that can be used drops the threshold. The decrease in individual contributions reaches a maximum of 4 thousand euros. Here are the updated bonuses:

21-60 g / km CO2 without scrapping: 1,500 euros;

21-60 g / km CO2 with scrapping: 2,500 euros;

0-20 g / km CO2 without scrapping: 4,000 euros;

0-20 g / km CO2 with scrapping: 6,000 euros;

The incentives for an electric car with the extra bonus go up to 6,000 with a scrapping

The contributions envisaged for the other CO2 ranges included remain unchanged between 61 and 135 g / km. Given the trend in bookings, the incentives for new generation petrol and diesel cars are likely to end in October.

Ecobonus deadline for electric car and plug-in hybrid incentives

With the new standard, the expiration of the IT procedure to confirm the reservation of the Ecobonus, due to the effects produced by the epidemiological emergency, in particular those related to delays in production (due to the semiconductor crisis) and the lengthening of registration and delivery times for purchased vehicles.

To complete the Ecobonus booking, there is now time until June 30, 2022

In this regard, the conclusion of the IT procedure to confirm the Ecobonus booking for the special M1, M1, N1 and L categories must take place by December 31, 2021, if the entry was successful between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021, and by June 30, 2022, if the insertion takes place between 1 July 2021 and 31 December 2021.

It might interest you, indeed I recommend it!

👉 Hybrid car how it works

👉 Hybrid car tax how much you pay

👉 All hybrid cars 2021

👉 Hybrid car classification, 3 types (MHEV, HEV, PHEV)

👉 ELECTRIC CARS video tests

👉 How much does it cost to recharge the electric car

👉 All about charging electric cars

The tests of new electric cars!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

See now also the evidence of hybrid cars try our driving impressions aboard cars with full and mild hybrid technology but also plug-in

Hybrid cars tested, driving impressions, how they go

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

💥 I notify: to stay updated and receive latest news on your mail subscribe to the automatic Newsauto newsletter HERE.

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM!