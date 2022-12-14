The Minister of Education, Dr. Ahmed Abdullah Belhoul Al Falasi, revealed that the ministry is working on developing incentive programs to attract national cadres to enter the education sector, to address the lack of demand for the teacher profession in the country, pledging, during the session of the Federal National Council, which was held the day before yesterday, Reconsider the teacher preparation and qualification programs, as part of the system of restructuring the educational system.

While a member of the Federal National Council, Dr. Sheikha Obaid Al-Tunaiji, confirmed that there are two ways to prepare the teacher, the first is through an integrated program that integrates scientific or social subjects and educational materials, and this preparation takes place between the colleges of education and other colleges, and the second is through a sequential program, so that the student finishes From a bachelor’s degree in a scientific or literary college, then enrolls in an educational rehabilitation program at the College of Education, or completes postgraduate programs.

In detail, the third session of the fourth regular session of the seventeenth legislative chapter of the Federal National Council, which was held the day before yesterday, witnessed a controversial discussion between the member of the Council, Dr. Sheikha Obaid Al-Tunaiji, and the Minister of Education, Dr. Ahmed Abdullah Belhoul Al-Falasi, about the plan of the Ministry of Education. In order to meet the future needs of government schools for national teachers for the primary and secondary levels, the council member confirmed that the closure of primary and secondary teacher preparation programs in specializations such as all kinds of science, mathematics and languages ​​in universities, and their restriction to teacher preparation programs in early childhood, threatens to increase the unemployment rate among program graduates. If the number of graduates exceeds the requirements of the labor market.

The minister replied to her, saying: “We are in the context of reviewing teacher preparation and qualification programs, as part of the system of restructuring the educational system, as we study all existing programs, and if there is a need to reopen some programs and majors in colleges, we will do so, and we have experience now.” It consists in creating a teacher’s license, applying for this license, and through exams for obtaining the license, we can know what the teacher’s cognitive achievement is, and how to better direct and prepare him.”

The minister stressed that there is a lack of demand for the teacher profession in the UAE, pointing out that the ministry is working to develop programs to motivate citizens to enter the education sector, and it will study all existing programs, and take into account the results of the teacher’s license, and the state’s directions in the next stage.

On the other hand, the council member commented: “Certainly there is a shortage in the number of teachers at the primary and secondary levels from citizens, which leads to continued dependence on foreign teachers in these disciplines. And the values ​​and principles that he carries with him to the educational classes, as they have been prepared in ways that may carry ideas that do not suit the customs and natures of our society, as well as the ways our children learn.

Al-Tunaiji added: “There are two ways to prepare the teacher, either through an integrated program that integrates scientific or social subjects with educational subjects. Or through a sequential program, so that the student finishes the bachelor’s degree in a scientific or literary college, then enrolls in an educational rehabilitation program in the College of Education, or completes postgraduate programs.

The member stressed that the lack of qualified teachers in science, mathematics, technology and languages ​​for the primary and secondary levels is not limited to the UAE only, but rather a challenge that developed countries suffer from, explaining that to address this shortage, countries resorted to the help of graduates of other colleges, and enrolled them in preparation programs. successively as a quick solution that covers the needs of its schools and as an auxiliary tributary, and did not close teacher preparation programs for the primary and secondary levels, as happened in the state.

She added, “The Ministry of Education is the federal entity entrusted with supervising educational institutions, and it undertakes several specializations, including setting and developing the general plan for higher education in the country, and achieving coordination and integration between public and higher education institutions, government and private, regarding fields of specialization and academic degrees awarded in all fields.” Among them, the policies for accepting students, and the criteria for their distribution in these fields, in a manner commensurate with the needs of society and the labor market, and the planning and implementation of oversight operations on early childhood institutions and public and higher public and private education in the country, to ensure the quality of education outcomes, in coordination with the concerned authorities.

She stated that the Ministry also supervises higher education programs, through the Academic Accreditation Commission for Higher Education, the Academic Planning Department, the Supervision Department of Higher Education Institutions, and the Evaluation and Quality Department for Higher Education Institutions, stressing the importance of formulating a national policy among all educational institutions under the umbrella of the Ministry. So that programs are offered at the undergraduate level to prepare teachers for the primary and secondary levels, so that the student graduates with a master’s degree in the fifth year, while setting admission criteria for selecting the best applicants from general education students, according to academic degrees, extra-curricular activities, and personal interviews that search for the psychological and intellectual readiness of the applicant to the teaching profession.

Extension programmes

A member of the Federal National Council, Dr. Sheikha Obaid Al-Tunaiji, suggested increasing cooperation and coordination between the Ministry and the Higher Colleges of Technology due to the multiplicity of its centers, and to cover the largest geographical area by exploiting its capabilities, as well as cooperation with the UAE University, especially the College of Education, to offer primary and secondary teacher programs, to provide counseling programs for students. And parents in private and public schools about the educational specializations required from the beginning of the third cycle, whether in schools or through the media, and the advantages that a future teacher can obtain, and providing scholarships for distinguished students to study in colleges of education.