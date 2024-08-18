American cuisine is famous for creating combinations that end up being a real hit. By fusing food from different countries, Americans are able to create trends in food and A sweet proposal at the Cardinals stadium recently attracted attention.

Next time you’re in Arizona you might want to visit the Cardinals stadium to try out a sweet trend that’s been dubbed a cotton candy burrito.

This dessert was launched for the 2024 season And for now it’s only available at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, but it’s already garnering attention across the country.

This meal consists of a Ice cream and various sweets wrapped in cotton candy, just like a burrito, It was announced by the Cardinals’ senior vice president of media relations, Mark Dalton, who posted a photo and video through social network X.

As can be seen in the image, Customers can choose from a variety of sweet fillings for their cotton candy burrito, for example, various types of cereal, marshmallows, candies, chocolates, gummy bears, sprinkles and more, all of which are wrapped in colorful cotton candy.

The creators of this offer point out that, in addition to wanting to delight the palate of diners, they also They hope it will be a visual delight that everyone will want to share via social media.

The Cardinals’ curious culinary proposal at their stadium

Surely when they discover it on social networks, many people will want to visit the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, belonging to the Cardinals to Try the cotton candy burritobut it is not the only different proposal that you will find.

In the stadium of this professional American football team Fans will also be able to find other special foods like Flaming Hot Cheetos chicken strips, which also include nacho cheese and crushed chips.

Another option is a chicken and waffles sandwich. In this case, the waffles serve as the bread to cover the fried chicken that is seasoned with butter, hot cheese, honey and a fried pickle.