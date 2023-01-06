When there is a diet guide on the gift table, no more words are needed. The recipient packs her suitcase. Finally, as she says in retrospect. But she bequeathed the book to a museum in Zagreb that exhibits neither works of art nor groundbreaking inventions. It only collects memories of broken relationships. Even years after its opening, it still attracts so many people from all over the world that time slots are given. “15:20” is handwritten on the green leaflet that is passed over the counter and is otherwise printed with the words “the endless love”. The sheet can be opened between the “d” and the “l” of “endless”. What remains is “the end” and “less love”. And for the next few hours a city with closed doors and surprising encounters.

Marco Polo came from Croatia

A fresh wind is blowing on the Katarinenplatz in front of the museum. There is snow on Zagreb’s local mountain Sljeme, the foot of which can be reached by tram in a good half hour. So no false hopes for a mild Mediterranean climate in a country with almost 1,800 kilometers of Adriatic coast. Hurry up to the next exhibition. That shouldn’t be too difficult. The center of the Croatian capital is compact. An impressive number of museums can be reached within a radius of one kilometer. Zagreb advertises that it has more of it per inhabitant than any other city in the world, and apparently no one has bothered to dispute that claim. In contrast, for example, to the authenticity of the exhibits in the Mimara Museum, which is named after a painter and collector with a highly questionable reputation. Or the origin of the Asia traveler Marco Polo, which Croatia claims for itself.