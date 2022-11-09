Between all the naked bike violence we would have almost – wrongly – forgotten that Indian still makes one of the most spectacular nakeds of all: the FTR. Good news for lovers of the better muscle display, in 2023 the Americans will come with the FTR Sport.

Then we also have to tell you that another FTR will die, the S version. The latter will be replaced by the new Sport from next year. This then places itself between the standard FTR/FTR Rally and the more exclusive (read: very expensive) FTR R Carbon. Okay, now that the administration is in order, let’s see what kind of meat we have in the cockpit.

In fact, it is not much more than some optical differences compared to the standard FTR, and this concerns the bikini shell, block spoiler, duo-cover, new tank covers and a pleasantly fresh, in our view very successful color scheme. Furthermore, the FTR and the FTR Sport have exactly the same pattern in terms of fully adjustable Sachs suspension, Brembo M4.32 brakes and Metzeler Sportec tires. So you don’t have to do it for that. Motor it is still of the same ‘thick wood is sawn planks’ at the FTR; 1203cc 60° V-twin with 126 hp and 118 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. Weight? 223 Kilo dry for the Sport. The regular one is even 4 kilos lighter due to the lack of extra polyester…

Furthermore, all the FTRs received the same updates for 2023. For example, the front brake has been slightly modified (brake cylinder) for more feeling, the clutch has been gripped for the same reason, the complete family is now equipped with a 101 mm dashboard with touchscreen, a newly developed ‘ sports exhaust’, three riding modes (Sport, Standard, Rain) and cornering ABS. In terms of appearance, still the über-Monster that Ducati never dared to make…