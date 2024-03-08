Dhe henchman is a character who has provided many enjoyable moments in films. As a rule, this is a man who is not one of the brightest of his gender, otherwise he would be the boss or at least higher up in the hierarchy. But the henchman is at the bottom, and he often finds his only consolation in the fact that he has another colleague at his side. He can then have a lengthy argument with him about who is the stupider one. In Ethan Coen's comedy “Drive-Away Dolls” two classic representatives of this species appear, who even have a relevant name attached to them: Arliss (Joey Slotnick) and Flint (CJ Wilson) are “The Goons”, that is, something like “them Idiots.”

The two of them have the task of finding a car that, after an accident and a not entirely perfect loan, two lesbian women are driving to Tallahassee in Florida. In the trunk there is a suitcase that contains something very important – Jamie (Margaret Qualley) and Marian (Geraldine Viswanathan) have to find out exactly what.

A bit of a road movie, a bit of crook fun

In any case, it's not just money, that would be trivial, no one makes such a fuss about a suitcase full of banknotes anymore. These are objects that can provide greater pleasure than the stale, old dough. And there is even a wonderful conspiracy about these things. This is also one of the patterns of the genre that Ethan Coen explores here according to all the rules of the art: It is a mixed genre, a bit of a road movie, a bit of crook fun, but primarily this specific, well-established sub-genre that is called procured -I-urgently-could-call-this-suitcase-movie-again. This requires an influential figure who loses something, a few naive people who suddenly find themselves in possession of something that actually overwhelms them. And a few idiots who have to do the dirty work in between.



















This text comes from the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.









Ethan Coen himself often appears in the duo; alongside Joel, he is one of the two Coen brothers who have brought a distinctive tone to American cinema since the mid-80s. A mixture of maintaining tradition and ironic disruption or exaggeration. “Blood Simple”, “Barton Fink”, “Fargo”, “The Big Lebowski”, “No Country for Old Men” and in 2016 the wonderful Hollywood prank “Hail, Caesar” – fans, and there are many, adore these titles down like a litany. And they are eagerly waiting for new material from the Coens, even if they have recently been taking more and more time for their projects or are happy to go solo. Like Ethan now with “Drive-Away Dolls”, an obvious joke project that he probably had a lot of fun writing with his wife Tricia Cooke.







Against the cultural seriousness of beer

The story takes place in 1999, at the end of the Clinton years and in a pre-digital world in which you still had to call hotel receptionists to find out whether two unmarried women were staying there. Matt Damon makes an appearance towards the end that leads directly into the seedy dimensions of a political landscape that was already highly polarized at the time. In Florida, which can also be taken into account in “Drive-Away Dolls”, a landmark presidential election in the United States was decided in 1999/2000, and not according to the highest standards of procedure and comprehensibility. Liberal America, which the Coen brothers always stood for, defends against cultural beer seriousness and strategic hypocrisy classic Enlightenment virtues such as the ability not to make oneself the absolute standard of all things.

However, “Drive-Away Dolls” always gets a bit shaky. It remains unclear how the film's sexual politics relate to its aesthetic agenda. Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke give the culture of lesbian women a lot of space; they systematically explore a whole spectrum of self-images and role models, including stereotypes. Jamie, who represents libertinage in comparison to the reserved Marian, initially comes out of a relationship with the resolute police officer Sukie (Beanie Feldstein, known from “Booksmart”). On the way, Jamie and Marian meet a community of like-minded women who give Coen and Cooke another opportunity to indulge in their ideas of queerness and to sharpen them in a (solidaristic) satirical way.

But there is always a slight uneasiness that it is primarily about spicing up a classic genre parody in terms of gender politics. At the same time, “Drive-Away Dolls” is intended to take root in the subcultures of cinema (in the outsider dandyism of John Waters, for example), but it also plays almost naively with the idea that women are simply supposed to be the better men here. Between this affirmation and the clichés that come with it, the film never really finds direction. And so it ends up at a breakdown point in film history.