I prefer my cars like my wives. Hence a Swedish beauty of 22.

We have been trading in quite a bit in our Autoblog Garage. First @willeme who got rid of his two German sloops and traded them in for a BMW and a MINI and then another BMW, then @Wouter who traded one 5 Series for another and finally @machielvdd who also went from a taxi to a BMW.

And then you had the undersigned. He decided to say goodbye to the Jaguar and exchange it for something completely different. And now it’s time to introduce that ‘new’ car to you. And as the title says; it turned out to be a 22-year-old Swedish beauty.

Swedish beauty of 22 years old

We are of course talking about a Saab, the 100,000 listeners of the Autoblog Podcast already knew it. A Saab 9-3 Aero convertible from the year 2000, to be precise. A youngtimer, but in better condition than the Jaguar. As everyone seems to want…

This is – as far as possible for its age – in perfect condition. At least, technically… A maintenance book as thick as the Yellow Pages, more new parts in the body than Kim Kardashian and only a few things that I will tackle myself. But more about that later.

The engine is a 2.0 liter 4-cylinder with a nice ‘full pressure’ turbo. That means 205 horsepower to the front wheels, which really struggle to get the power to the road. But that’s not the point, he just comes along very nicely with the rest of the traffic. You don’t tear in such a car. Then he just sucks.

And speaking of that, it likes a good gulp, almost as much as the Jaguar. Which was perhaps surprisingly economical. Anyway, that’s just how it is and with ‘normal’ driving it’s all doable. And I simply reclaim the VAT, so it actually drives 21% more economically than its peers who are not young timers.

What will change at the Saab?

The Swedish beauty of course has a number of things that are no longer quite top. When I bought the Swedish clean, it had 4 tires from the budget brand Viking. Something that was not consistent with the money that was demonstrably spent on the maintenance, but oh well.

They had to be removed immediately and when I got a flat tire last Wednesday thanks to a sharp object that the municipality of Amsterdam failed to remove from the sidewalk (damage claim is coming your way, is law school still useful to me) I decided to use all four but to be replaced for 4 A-brand tires.

By the way, that was quite a job. The carriage bolt was completely broken off when I tried to change the rim. No one got it loose, not even the ANWB. The car was towed and later brought to Bandenservice Matterhorn in Hilversum. After several hours of drilling, they finally managed to get the rim off and the tires could be changed. Kudos to them!

And immediately the problem of vibration at 100-110 kilometers per hour was addressed. That was just annoying, that’s the speed you drive the most anyway. Balancing and even alignment is done, because a vibrating car is a huge annoyance.

New hood for the Swedish Beauty

Then we have the hood. There is a huge bucket of wind noise on the highway. Not nice, because you can’t even talk to the passenger normally anymore. Or worse, on the phone.

That’s how he is now. But that will be different

That is why the assembly of a completely new hood, including insulation, a new headliner and overhauling the frame, is scheduled for August 3. And I decided to go for a dark blue hood instead of the black one that is now mounted. I like. He is there for a day and a half Convertible Care in Naardenwhich I think is not too bad in time.

So it will be like this one, this is obviously a different car…

Finally, the audio system will be overhauled. A new system is being built in with which I can stream, have Carplay and more importantly, can listen to music or spoken word in a normal way. The speakers will also be replaced and there will even be a -modest- subwoofer.

In short, work to be done for the Saabje. Because even though she is only 22, she obviously needs to work on her appearance.

After all, it is 2023…

