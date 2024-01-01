Citizens' money is increasing significantly

Citizens' allowance recipients will receive an average of around twelve percent more money as of January 1, 2024. For single people, this means an increase of 61 to 563 euros per month. Adults who live with a partner receive 506 euros. For children, the rates are between 357 and 471 euros, depending on age. In Germany, more than five million people are currently receiving citizen's benefit.

Cannabis should become legal

From April 1st, adults aged 18 and over will be allowed to possess 25 grams of cannabis in public spaces. In the private sector, up to 50 grams of home-grown produce should become legal. Three plants may be grown privately.

Cannabis clubs for joint cultivation should then be possible on July 1st. However, the necessary Bundestag resolution on these traffic light plans is still pending.

CO₂ price rises

Refueling and heating with oil or gas will become more expensive because the CO₂ price will rise to 40 euros per ton on January 1st.

Lid stays on

In order to reduce waste in the landscape, loose caps on certain drinks will be banned from July 3rd. This applies to disposable packaging that is made entirely or partially of plastic – such as juice cartons or disposable PET bottles – with a volume of up to three liters.

Germany ticket could become more expensive

The price of the Germany ticket could increase over the course of the year. The 49 euros per month was intended as an introductory price.

Documents by mail

From November, obtaining ID documents will be easier. So-called sovereign documents can be sent by post for a fee upon request. This eliminates the need to go to the office to pick up an ID card.

Income tax only from 11,784 euros

The basic tax allowance, i.e. the income up to which no tax has to be paid, should increase. Originally the limit was supposed to be 11,604 euros; Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) recently spoke of 11,784 euros. The child allowance is to be increased to 6,612 euros.

However, due to the budget crisis, there could still be changes in relief with regard to income tax.

Parental allowance cuts

Anyone who stays at home after the birth of their child will continue to receive parental allowance. From April, however, only mothers and fathers who have a joint taxable annual income of a maximum of 200,000 euros will be eligible. For single parents, the limit will be 15,000 euros from April.







However, the plans have not yet been finalized due to delays in the federal budget. They should only apply to parents whose child is born on or after March 31, 2024.

Energy price brakes

If the coalition doesn't decide otherwise (as of mid-December), the electricity and gas price brakes will no longer apply on January 1st. However, due to lower market prices, they no longer play a role for most energy consumers.

E-car funding

The guidelines for funding e-cars will be stricter in 2024: vehicles with a net list price of the basic model of up to 45,000 euros will be funded. A maximum of 3,000 euros in federal funding is possible. However, it is currently unclear what will happen next with the program after the Karlsruhe budget ruling.

E-prescription will become standard

From January onwards, contracted doctors will be required to issue e-prescriptions for prescription medicines. Insured people have three options for redemption at the pharmacy: via app, paper printout or with their health insurance card.

Meat more clearly marked

Anyone who buys unpackaged meat at the counter or at the market has more clarity about its origin. Mandatory labeling will be extended to unpackaged meat from pigs, sheep, goats and poultry from February 11th. Previously it only applied to packaged meat and unpackaged beef.

Early detection of breast cancer

The upper age limit for free breast cancer screening for those with statutory health insurance will be raised from 69 to 75 years. The new regulation is to be implemented on July 1, 2024.

Gastronomy with 19 percent VAT

From January 1st, the normal VAT rate of 19 percent will apply again in the catering industry instead of the temporary 7 percent. So eating out could become more expensive.

Gender-compliant leaflets

In the future, drug advertising outside of specialist circles must use the wording “For risks and side effects, read the package leaflet and ask your doctor or pharmacy.”

Health ID for insured persons

From January, health insurance companies will have to provide their insured persons with a digital identity in the form of a health ID if they wish. It is intended to enable cardless access to all applications of the telematics infrastructure (TI) such as the e-prescription or the electronic patient record (ePA) and other applications such as digital health applications (DiGAs), patient portals and appointment services.







High earners have to pay higher social security contributions

High earners should pay higher social security contributions. In statutory pension and unemployment insurance, the contribution assessment limit is 7,550 euros per month in the west and 7,450 euros in the east.

The contribution assessment limit for statutory health and nursing care insurance is to rise to 5,175 euros per month.

Heating in new buildings

In January, the first regulations of the Heating Act will also take effect: In new buildings within new development areas, only heating systems that are based on 65 percent renewable energy may be installed. In many cases this will probably be a heat pump.

Inflation compensation premium

Employers can pay their employees the inflation compensation bonus of a maximum of 3,000 euros introduced in 2022 until the end of the new year. No taxes or duties are due on them.

Pediatric medicines can be exchanged more easily by pharmacies

Pharmacies can exchange children's medicines that are not available and are on the emergency list of the Federal Institute for Medicines for a medicine with the same active ingredient without consulting the prescribing doctor.

Children's sick days: increase from January

Families will now be entitled to 15 paid child sick days in the next two years, 2024 and 2025 – per child and parent. For single parents, the entitlement increases to 30 days. Before the corona pandemic it was ten or 20 days.

Child sickness benefit for accompanying persons during an inpatient stay

From January, insured people will be entitled to child sickness benefit if there are medical reasons for them to be with their sick child in hospital. Child sickness benefit is paid for the duration of the inpatient stay.

Children's passport before the end

Children's passports can no longer be applied for from January 2024. The document, which is currently available for children under the age of twelve, is to be replaced by an electronic passport. This is valid for longer and can be used worldwide. This means higher costs for parents, because the electronic passport costs 37.50 euros and is more expensive than the previous children's passport for 13 euros.

Clinic Atlas

What services and what quality of treatment does a hospital offer? From April onwards, citizens will probably be able to read this information in an online portal. The so-called transparency directory is intended to be an interactive portal that provides understandable information about what is available at around 1,700 clinic locations nationwide.

Charging cables are being standardized

We'll have to wait until late in the new year for this change: manufacturers of smartphones, tablets and other electronic devices will be required to use the uniform USB-C charging cable standard. However, the corresponding regulation will only apply from December 28, 2024.

Supply chain law is being expanded

The supply chain law on compliance with human rights among suppliers applies to other companies: from 2024, companies that have at least 1,000 employees in Germany will also be affected. Previously the limit was 3000.

Toll obligation for smaller vans

As of July 1st, the toll requirement also applies to smaller vans weighing more than 3.5 tons. So far it works from 7.5 tons.

Minimum wage increases

The minimum wage will rise from 12 to 12.41 euros per hour on January 1st.

The minimum salary for trainees in their first year of training will then also increase by 4.7 percent to 649 euros per month. This affects training that begins on January 1st. Exceptions via collective agreement are possible.

From May 1st, employees in geriatric care will receive more money: the minimum wage per hour will rise to 19.50 euros for nursing staff, to 16.50 euros for qualified nursing assistants and to 15.50 euros for nursing assistants.

Mini-job limit is raised

As a result of the minimum wage increase, the upper limit for so-called mini-jobs also increases. This will increase from January 520 to 538 euros per month.

Deposit on milk in plastic bottles

A deposit will also apply on January 1st for milk or mixed milk drinks in plastic bottles.

Care allowance and care support allowance

The care allowance for home care will be increased by five percent. That's 16 to 45 euros more per month – depending on the level of care. Those in need of care in care levels 2 to 5 receive the money and usually pass it on to their caring relatives.

From 2024, anyone who cares for relatives will be entitled to care support allowance for ten working days per person in need of care. The care support allowance amounts to 90 percent of the net earnings actually lost, but a maximum of 70 percent of the health insurance contribution assessment limit per day. This resulted in a maximum care support allowance of around 114.78 euros per day for 2023.

In outpatient care, the amount of benefits in kind, i.e. home care assistance through outpatient care and support services, will also be increased by five percent.

Care fund increases surcharges, personal contribution is limited

There is also relief for those in need of care in homes: the nursing care fund increases the percentage surcharges for people in fully inpatient care facilities. In the first year of home accommodation, the care insurance fund now covers 15 percent of the care-related contribution that those in need of care in care levels 2 to 5 have to pay for care, including care and medical treatment, in the home. In the second year, the nursing care insurance will cover 30 percent of your own contribution, in the third year 50 percent and, if you stay for four or more years, 75 percent of your own contribution.

Car with black box

From July 7th, newly registered cars in Germany must be equipped with a so-called event data recorder. Like the black box on airplanes, data should be stored that can be read out to clarify the situation in the event of an accident.

Retirement age limit increases

At the turn of the year, the normal retirement age increases to 66 years. This applies to pension insured people who were born in 1958. For those born later, the retirement age increases in two-month increments, which means they have to work longer or accept reductions if they want to retire earlier.

Riedbahn is being renovated

Deutsche Bahn will begin the general renovation of the Riedbahn, which connects Frankfurt and Mannheim, on July 15th. The route will remain closed until December 14th. Trains are being diverted and there is replacement rail service.

Insurance is becoming more expensive

Contributions for building and car insurance will probably rise again. The NRW consumer advice center assumes at least ten percent.

Winter tires

From October onwards, drivers will have to put winter and all-season tires with the Alpine symbol on their cars in winter weather. The so-called M+S tires (mud and snow) are then no longer permitted.