The Ministry of Transportation and Sustainable Mobility has awarded by 116.4 million euros The works of the new section of the SE-40 Circunvalación Highway between Valencina and Salteras. With a length of 8.4 kilometers, this new phase includes the construction of a viaduct, six lower steps and five higher stepsin addition to connections with the A-8077 and A-66 roads. It is a fundamental step in the development of SE-40, a key infrastructure to improve mobility in the metropolitan area of ​​Seville and decongest the SE-30.

The new section, which will be extended from the link with the A-8077 in Valencina to the connection with the A-66 in Salteras, will have two three-lane footwear in the direction, an outer armed of 2.5 meters and one inside 1 meter wide. In its layout, the viaduct will have a prominent role: located in the first 500 meters, it will extend throughout 129 meters and will save a trough of 22 meters high. Also, at kilometer 8.3 a 15-meter structure will be built to allow the crossing with the N-630.

The section is part of Within a broader plan to complete the Seville Circunvalación. Currently, five sections of the SE-40 are already operational, while advancing in the planning of others, including the project of the bridge that will close the ring through the south crossing the Guadalquivir.

Key to Metropolitan Mobility

The development of the SE-40 responds to the need to relieve the high traffic density in the SE-30, the current route of Circunvalación de Sevilla. The expansion of the metropolitan area The pressure on existing infrastructure has increasedwhich has led to reinforce the road network with a new artery further from urban nuclei. The SE-40, when completed, will contribute to a more efficient distribution of traffic and an improvement in road safety.

In addition to the sections in service and the newly awarded, progress is continued in the design of the viaduct on the Guadalquivir, which will have an estimated investment of more than 500 million euros. This bridge, with a light of 726 meters and a navigation gálibo greater than 70 meters, will be one of the largest stressed structures in Spain. He Ministry of Transport It continues with the necessary geotechnical studies for the foundation of future structures within the route of the SE-40, ensuring that the development of the highway progresses with technical and safety guarantees.

With this award, the SE-40 continues to advance in its objective of becoming a backbone of the Metropolitan Area of ​​Seville. As the different sections are completed, the SE-40 will be consolidated as a Strategic route for the regionwith a direct impact on the economic activity and the quality of life of citizens. The investment in this circumvalaction is a decisive step in the development of a modern and efficient infrastructure network for Seville and its environment.