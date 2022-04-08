As you surely already know, everything in this life has cycles and the 3DS, with more than 10 years in the market, it is reaching its conclusion. It is for this reason that many people go out of their way to get new or second-hand some of the games that they did not buy at the time.

If you turn around amazon either eBay, you will notice that there are titles with prices that exceed all logic given that they are resale pieces. For example, to Dragon Quest VIII from 3DS you will see it without problems the 150 USD.

Although you could buy a digital game, you should also consider the possibility that at any time Nintendo it shuts down the servers of its last dedicated portable console and you can’t take it down again. For that reason you resort to the physical format because you know that the console will continue to work.

Interesting observation: Nintendo has retired the European exclusive 3DS game cases – Andro Dunos 2 ships in a noticeably thinner case which matches Japanese titles pic.twitter.com/Mej4xzLiKO — pikuri (@pikuri_) April 5, 2022

Now, as if it were the light that is at the end of the road, several users in Europe report that reprints of games from 3DS they were very hard to get. It is even noticeable that the size of the boxes is much slimmer.

We also recommend: Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero already has a North American release window

Will 3DS game reprints also come to North America?

According to the report of nintendo lifesome of the 3DS games that are receiving reprints are:

Dragon Quest VII and VIII

Fire Emblem Awakening

BravelyDefault

Majora’s Mask 3D

Devil Survivor 2

Stella Glow

Kirby: Planet Robobot

Luigi’s Mansion

What we must take into account is that this phenomenon was first discovered in Europe. But what about North America? Finally, it is a matter of you starting to search and noticing that several games are “reappearing”.

The point is that in one of the corners of the games you will see a legend in a green, blue and gray circle that says: “official product for the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia and Singapore”.

An independent store in USA is selling several 3DS titles with this legend and they are from games that have been out for several years. Even we have a Majora’s Mask from 3DS with the aforementioned brand and that works on our laptop without problems.

If you see that a 3DS game is very cheap, it is probably because it was reprinted and it will surely be the last batch, so pay attention. Don’t stop following us through our networks social, join our Discord and also join our channel Twitter.