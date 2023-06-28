The testimony in the courtroom of the head of the mobile team who intervened in Alessia Pifferi’s house: “Money spent on taxis and limousines”

New process updates Alessia Pifferi, the mother accused of abandoning her 18-month-old daughter at home alone for 6 days. Little Diana Pifferi died of starvation.

During the hearing held in the Court of Milan, the leader of the mobile team who intervened in the house that day. The investigations led to extremely important discoveries. According to the agent, Alessia Pifferi was not never cared about her daughter. He borrowed money to take care of the minor, but he spent it on Taxi to go to Leffe with his companion, in luxury clothes and bills for luxury restaurants. Not only that, according to the statements of the witness, the money intended for Diana’s baptism was used by her mother for rent a limousine from over 500 euros.

Surveillance cameras

After the arrest of the defendant, the investigators examined the cameras surrounding the house and those of Leffe, where the man who frequented that summer lives. Thanks to the pictures, they were able to rebuild the woman’s life.

In the week preceding the sad discovery of the child, Alessia Pifferi went several times to the man’s house. Always on board a taxi, paying it approx 300 euros.

This highlighted a standard of living higher than its real possibilities. From the examination of the telephone and the chats, it emerged that in order to be able to afford that lifestyle, the woman often met men for a fee.

The limousine rented by Alessia Pifferi and the baptism of little Diana

In the limousine, the witness explained that he had discovered that Pifferi had rented it to spend a luxury evening with her partner, after having told a friend that it was needed for the baptismo of her little girl. But no baptism appears to have been performed.

Alessia Pifferi is accused of voluntary pluriaggravated crime. The sister and the mother joined the civil party in the trial and for the first time, Leffe’s ex-husband and ex-partner were also heard in the courtroom.