Murder of Giulia Tramontano, minor wounds found on the woman’s arms which were compatible with an attempted defense

In a few days all investigations into the crime will be closed Giulia Tramontano, the 29-year-old pregnant woman who lost her life at the hands of her boyfriend, Alessandro Impagnatiello. The latter actually had a very specific plan in mind for several months.

The 30-year-old barman ended the life of his pregnant partner last evening May 27, with 37 slashes. Furthermore, in the previous months, she also tried to poison her.

The man had already been trying to provoke a crime since December abortion to the woman. First she used rat poison and later, ammonia and chloroform.

To order the latter substance he used the false name of Andrea Valdi. It is not yet clear whether he is fictional, or whether she borrowed him from a friend. The only certain thing is that he went to collect it from the headquarters Gls.

However, his plan never worked. Giulia wrote to a friend several times that she felt dizzy and also as if she were drugged. But he would never have imagined that it was her partner who administered those substances to her.

The new details emerged from Giulia Tramontano’s autopsy

Giulia eventually passed away on the evening of May 27th due to ben 37 slashes, which the ex inflicted on her from behind. At first it was thought that she had failed defend oneself.

However, the newspaper Fanpage.it in the last few hours he has reported new important news. That is, the 29-year-old actually had some minor injuries in the part of the arms, which according to the investigators could demonstrate an attempt on his part defence.

Impagnatiello had prepared a very specific plan after the crime. He made everyone believe that he was his partner disappearance and subsequently wanted to convince the investigators that she had taken her own life.

A few days later, however, when the prosecutor decided to include him in the register of suspects, the situation emerged truth. As soon as they entered the house, even though he had tried to clean for days, with the luminol all traces of blood were found on the ground. As soon as he entered the barracks he collapsed: ha admitted the crime and also had the body found.