Former porn actress Bobbi Eden recently had her breast implants removed because they made her sick. And she is not the only one: it is becoming increasingly clear about the dangers that some women experience from such a well-filled silicone décolleté. Prabath Nanayakkara, founder of the silicone clinic at the Amsterdam UMC: “Two-thirds of women get better after the prostheses are removed.”

#39New #implants #presented #Ferrari #among #prosthetics #complaints39