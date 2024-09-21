According to the criteria of
Today, the population exceeds 41 million inhabitants, a number that makes the prime minister uncomfortable. Justin Trudeau because “puts pressure on the country’s real estate market, labor market and social services“, he recently commented. With these new measures, the aim is to reduce the immigrant population from the current 6.8% to 5% in the next three years.
Fewer permits for students and foreign workers in Canada
In 2025, the capital of Canada, Ottawa, will issue 437 thousand study permits to international studentsa lower number compared to the 485 thousand authorizations this year and the more than 500 thousand in 2023. Likewise, New limits on work permits will be imposed for spouses of international students and foreign workers.
Starting in November, it will be included a new language proficiency requirementApplicants for post-graduation jobs will need to have a Canadian Language Benchmark (CLB) level 7 for university graduates and a CLB level 5 for university-level graduates. Graduates of bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral programs remain eligible for the permit.
“It is a privilege to come to Canada. It is not a right.“We are taking steps to strengthen our temporary residency programs and put in place a more comprehensive immigration plan to meet the demands of today’s changing landscape,” said Marc Miller, Canada’s immigration minister, at a press conference. Our immigration system must preserve its integrity, be well managed and be sustainable.“.
#immigration #restrictions #Canada
Leave a Reply