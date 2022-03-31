HISTORY IN THE DEBATE

March 31, 1997

tragic balance. Despite the police surveillance operations that were launched, the tragic balance of 40 deaths and 116 injuries that were recorded during the Easter holiday period, most of them killed by firearms, brought to light new account the violent trend of the entity and the upturn in violence. The second place was occupied by the number of drownings and the third by automobile accidents, which gives an idea that the precautionary measures recommended by the authorities were not taken.

Commissioners do not receive salary. In the opinion of Jesús Antonio Marcial Liparoli, trustees should receive a minimum monthly salary of 6 thousand pesos and municipal commissioners should be provided compensation of 50% of the salary of a police officer. According to the trustee of Topolobampo, it is unfair that these minor officials are not granted any support, since the responsibility they have is quite delicate, since they do everything. He noted that there is a general malaise among the trustees.

They will prevent looting in Huites. Choix. Mayor Román Alfredo Padilla Fierro ruled that the looting of the Luis Donaldo Colosio dam will not be allowed and, to avoid this situation, the exploitation of fishing will be carried out by a single fishing cooperative that will be made up of those evicted from the hydraulic work. Padilla assured that the regulations for the exploitation of the weighing in the dam are being prepared and once these works are completed, they will be sent to the Congress of the Union so that the decree is issued.

Vacationers urged to exercise caution. Mexico City, Communications and Transportation reiterated its call to vacationers to take extreme precautions when going out on the road and avoid mishaps that prevent them from enjoying the remainder of Easter Week. The dependency recommended to motorists, as part of the national accident prevention campaign, that before traveling by road they check the general condition of their vehicles and avoid driving while fatigued.

They ask for concrete proposals from candidates. Mexico, DF The leader of the Concanaco, Armando Araujo, asked the candidates for the government of the Federal District for concrete and viable proposals to solve the problem of street vendors. He assured that the problem has taken on enormous dimensions, since today there are two informal merchants for each one established in Mexico City, for which he urged solutions to this unfair competition. He assured that the product of robberies committed on highways throughout the country, will go directly to street vendors.

New immigration law will come into force. Washington. The new US immigration law, which will come into force on April 1, provides for increased sanctions against undocumented immigrants and facilities for their immediate deportation, and severe punishment for those who carry false documents. The law for the reform of illegal immigration and immigration responsibility, includes a comprehensive reorganization of the deportation process for undocumented immigrants, recognized the Immigration and Naturalization Service.

He indicated that among the main changes in this area, the so-called “expedited removal” is included, which allows the immediate expulsion of people who enter the United States, from April 1, with false documents or without them. The law grants the power to determine the expulsion of this type of undocumented immigrants who enter through a land border port without the need for “additional review”, except in cases of asylum requests.

They sell donkey and dog sausages. Bolivia. Most street food shops in La Paz sell sausages made from donkey and dog meat, hamburgers prepared with soaked cardboard mixed with llama meat, in addition to other harmful substances. The inhabitants of the seat of the Bolivian government, “we must have our own God who protects us from the serious gastrointestinal problems caused by the consumption of these products,” said Councilor Jorge Dockweiler.