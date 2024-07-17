EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section for free for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

New images of the Mashco Piro, one of the largest indigenous communities in voluntary isolation in the world, were released Tuesday by the nonprofit organization Survival InternationalThe photographs show dozens of members of this community on the banks of the Las Piedras River in the Madre de Dios region in southeastern Peru, near concessions owned by various logging companies, including Canales Tahuamanu.

More than 50 Mashco Piro appeared near the Yine village of Monte Salvado, while another group of 17 was seen near Puerto Nuevo. In their statements to the agency ReutersThe Native Federation of the Madre de Dios River and Tributaries said the tribe, estimated at 750 people, has been seen more frequently in recent weeks, apparently looking for food and moving away from the growing presence of loggers.

This nomadic people move between the Amazonian departments of Ucayali and Madre de Dios, following changes in the water level. During the rubber boom at the beginning of the 19th century, the Mashco Piro took refuge in the most inaccessible areas of the jungle to escape slavery and exploitation. In the following decades, the community continued to move in response to the presence of drug traffickers and illegal loggers in their territory.

As a result, the Peruvian government created a series of nature reserves, including the Mashco Piro Indigenous Reserve in 1997 and the Madre de Dios Territorial Reserve in 2002. That same year, the government granted a 50,000-hectare concession to the logging company Canales Tahuamanu in the territory adjacent to the reserve dedicated to the Mashco Piro.

The photographs are from a site dangerously close to logging concessions. Survival International

However, as reported The Washington Post, Over the past 20 years, it became clear that the Mashco Piro were present beyond the reserve’s boundaries. In 2016, a panel of the Ministry of Culture suggested recategorizing and expanding the Madre de Dios Territorial Reserve and excluding and compensating the concessionaires. As reflected in the same report, these measures have not yet been implemented.

The presence of Canales Tahuamanu workers represents a continuing threat to the survival of the Mashco Piro people, as the intrusion of loggers not only endangers their territory but can also introduce diseases and generate violent conflict. However, the Peruvian government has not taken direct action in response to calls from activist groups.

Tensions escalated in 2022, when two Canales Tahuamanu workers were attacked with arrows by this community, causing the death of one of them. Same year, a UN special rapporteur asked the company to stop its operations and respond to accusations of possible “forced contact” with the Mashco Piro.

In this context, the new images show that large numbers of uncontacted Mashco Piro live just a few kilometres from logging operations, as Alfredo Vargas Pio, president of the Native Federation of the Madre de Dios River and Tributaries, told Survival International. “The government is not only failing to protect their territory, but has handed it over to logging companies,” Vargas Pio said.

Despite being certified by the Forest Stewardship Council for its sustainable operations until 2025, Canales Tahuamanu has been repeatedly denounced for violating national and international laws that protect indigenous peoples. In light of the new discoveries, various activist groups are seeking to have the company’s certification withdrawn.

As Survival International’s president Caroline Pearce said, the company’s actions constitute “an ongoing humanitarian disaster.” She believes that not only should the loggers be expelled from Mashco Piro territory, but that the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) – a German non-governmental organization that promotes accreditation of sustainable forest management – should also cancel Canales Tahuamanu’s certification. “Otherwise, they will prove that their certification system is a farce.”