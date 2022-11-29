Today is cause for celebration for fans of Nintendo, is that a new trailer was announced hours ago that will be released tomorrow, but that’s not all, since just after new images of the work were released. More characters are included here, with the first look at Peachwho we didn’t see in the first trailer.

Something that also draws attention is the return of paulinethe damsel in distress of the arcade donkey Kong. In addition, there are individual images in which the characters are presented to us individually. There are still a few missing, but fans will be satisfied with what they’re seeing.

Here you can check them:

Remember that the movie opens on March 30, 2023.

Via: resetter

Editor’s note: The more they show us of the film, the more they are encouraged to advance time and take a look at it. Now to wait for the trailer that will be released tomorrow afternoon.