Something that is well known is that the universe of movies DC Comics eis going through a strong reboot, and it has begun to be noticed with the tapes that have been released little by little, among the examples are The Flash, Blue Beetle and soon with Aquaman 2. However, what is going to create a before and after is Superman: Legacy, of which James Gunn is in charge.

For months we had already found out that David Corenswet, He will give life to the main character in his two facets, something that has not completely convinced enthusiasts of the caped hero, but with the new images that have been released on the internet it seems that he is well on his way. And at this moment he has a physical shape that is very similar to that of his predecessor, Henry Cavill.

Here you can see it:

Something that should be noted is that we will have to wait a little to get the first real look at the actor in the character’s costume, since the theatrical release is still a few years away, which has also been affected to a certain extent by the recent actors strike This complaint has not ended so far, and that means that having any type of recordings is ruled out due to issues with the union.

Remember that Superman: Legacy comes to the rooms July 11, 2025. That means that until the end of next year we will have the first trailer, or even those attending Comic-Con 2024 could have that initial approach with what would ultimately be the resurgence of cinema D.C..

Editor’s note: Many people have put their hope in James Gunn, since he did an excellent job with Suicide Squad, so now adapting Superman could be somewhat risky, since I don’t know if adding touches of comedy is the most appropriate.