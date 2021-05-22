Although its arrival on the market took place at the beginning of the year 2020, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has not stopped receiving content from Cyberconnect 2, a study that shows like few others the great adaptations that can be made to video games of the great franchises of manganime.
To the expansions related to the films of Dragon Ball Z: Power of Gods or Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection F, the people of Bandai Namco have decided to add another new story to one of the games that best reflects what the work created by Akira Toriyama, as we discussed in our analysis.
New images of the latest DLC of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot
This new DLC of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot It will star the story of Trunks from the future, showing us how he will train with an adult Gohan at the same time that he will have to face the androids A17 and A18, before he goes to the time when Goku and his friends still do not know. have been threatened by the invasion of these androids.
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot would arrive improved for Xbox Series X | S
Thanks to the people of Gematsu, you can see new images of the expansion that will arrive in the future, showing with great detail some of the most emblematic moments of this part of the anime, such as Gohan’s fight with A17 and A18, or the moment in which Trunks will become a super saiyan after seeing his master die in front of his eyes.
The new DLC of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot starring Trunks will hit our consoles in early summer.
