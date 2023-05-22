The first day of home run A, which will be completed this Monday with the match between Alianza Petrolera and Águilas Doradas, in Barrancabermeja, was marked by controversial refereeing.

On Saturday, Deportivo Pasto and Atlético Nacional drew 1-1, in a match that was defined by a goal by Darwin López, from the local team, in replacement time, with which the greens were left with the desire to take a victory at the Libertad stadium.

Minutes before, the VAR was the protagonist in a controversial action, in which Juan Felipe Aguirre headed into the Pasto goal. The goalkeeper Diego Martínez reacted to stop the ball, but, apparently, it managed to enter in its entirety.

After those in charge of video arbitration reviewed the play, referee Bismarks Santiago decided to continue with the game and not validate the score.

The arbitration analysts did not agree with the action:

🧐 Missing cameras: There was no camera with which the VAR could determine with certainty if the ball had entered the home goal or not. These things cannot happen anymore, the idea is to try to minimize the error. PS: For me it’s a goal, and to top it off they tie Nacional #LeagueBetplay pic.twitter.com/azXhIztkvl — The Central VAR (Andrés) (@ElVarCentral) May 21, 2023

WAS IT A GOAL?

In it @DeporPasto vs @nacionaloficial This action occurred where the local goalkeeper Martínez stopped the ball in this position, “the only one that could define it” is the Automatic Goal Detection System that Colombia does not have. You can’t see the ball. I don’t see a goal. Do you? pic.twitter.com/OlPIq6tSOU – joseborda (@joseborda1) May 21, 2023

Proof that there was a Nacional goal?

This Monday, the statistician Luis Arturo Henao published on his Twitter account a photograph of the controversial action that neither Santiago nor the VAR saw as a goal, Taken from the western tribune of the Libertad stadium.

From that location, which is not parallel to the finish line, but a little further towards the South Stand of the stage, It seems to be seen that the ball is completely within Deportivo Pasto’s goal.

In a later trill, Henao even shows a closer shot of the same image, in which it seems to be much more evident that the goal existed and should have gone up on the scoreboard.

SPORTS

