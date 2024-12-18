Dinosaurs will once again dominate the Earth, at least in theaters and starting in the summer of 2025. Jurassic World: Rebirth It is the next film in the saga with which to begin a new trilogy. And behind the scenes, Gareth Edwardsthe director of The Creator and Rogue One: A Star Wars Storytaking the reins of a blockbuster with which he also will try to leave us with our mouths open with its visual effects and monsters from ancient times.

“For me, it’s a great love letter to Steven Spielberg and his early films. There are moments in the film that remind me a lot of ‘Jaws’. It’s a bit like the ‘greatest hits’ of all those aspects of these films that I loved since I was little and with which I grew up. In essence, it is a small adventurous odyssey through that island, a story of survival”the filmmaker said in an interview for Entertainment Weekly (EW).

The same media also highlights that Edwards loves to compare his leading trio, Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali and Jonathan Baileywith the characters of Brody, Hooper and Quint from Shark interpreted by Roy Scheider, Richard Dreyfuss and Robert Shawvery different characters on the hunt for a prehistoric creature. So, it seems, There will also be an underwater sequence with which to make our hair stand on end.

Himself EW article comes accompanied by another first, the new images from the movie and that we can also see for example on X (Twitter) via @Jurassic7News.

Indeed, Edwards has the experience David Koepp as a screenwriter and who has worked several times with Spielberg, also on the first two of the franchise, Jurassic Park from 1993 and The lost world from 1997, both based on the novels by Michael Crichton. In fact, Koepp himself advanced a few days ago, in The Discourse Podcast from The Playlist, that the idea was recover the spirit of the original 1993 film.

In the new installment, set in a world where the emergence of dinosaurs has caused drastic changes in ecologya small group of experts will move to a small and remote island with the aim of extracting from the body of prehistoric beasts a substance that only exists in the DNA of these. With this they would have the formula to try to save humanity from a serious pandemic. At the same time, They must take in a surviving family of the attack of some aquatic creatures (and they will be the scenes that will surely bear the seal of Shark).

The release date of Jurassic World: Rebirth has been set in theaters for July 2, 2025.

Do you want to be up to date with all the latest movie and series news? Sign up for our newsletter.