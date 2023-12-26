Joker: Folie à Deux It is one of the most anticipated films for 2024. Although at the moment we do not have a trailer that gives us a good idea of ​​the type of film that awaits us, New images were recently released that give us an extra look at the production process of this anticipated feature film..

Through his official Instagram account, Tood Phillips, director of joker and its sequel, shared two new images of Folie à Deux where we can see Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga in their roles as Arthur Fleck and Harley Quinn respectively.

The first of these images shows us Joker in a cell at the Arkham Mental Institute, something that seems to happen moments after the events that occurred at the end of joker. For its part, The second photograph shows us Hayley Quinn admiring Arthur in what also appears to be the Arkham facility.

Although at the moment there is no clear information about the story of this sequel, it has been mentioned that this will be a musical, something that will give Lady Gaga the opportunity to show off her skills as an actress and singer at the same time. Outside of this detail, something that is new for the genre, there are no more details, but considering that Joker: Folie à Deux will be available next year, it is likely that all our doubts will be clarified soon.

Although one might think that this film ruins James Gunn's plans, Joker: Folie à Deux It is not part of the DCU, but is found in Elseworldsa new category to classify all DC films that are not part of Gunn's plans, and explore some unconventional stories, without ruining the canon that is already under construction.

We remind you that Joker: Folie à Deux will hit theaters on October 4, 2024. On related topics, you can learn more about this film here. Likewise, these are other photos from the production of this sequel.

joker It was an entertaining movie, but nothing special, so I hope that the sequel manages to be even better and offer us something that is special and worthwhile. Although this is a complicated task, the simple fact that this is a musical gives it greater personality, and I hope it manages to surprise me.

Via: Todd Phillips