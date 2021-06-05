The new title of the Battlafield saga will be presented on June 9, 2021. After a large number of leaks, most of them provided by the trusted Tom Henderson, we already know that Battlefield 6 is real and we will soon discover what this great adventure has in store for us. action that might not have a campaign mode but a battle royale. All this, your possible arrival to Xbox Game Pass and more, we will find out very soon.

But now, as we wait for the day of his Official presentation, through various influential people they have Leaked new images of Battlefield 6 in its pre-alpha version that several users have been able to test via VG247. When the legitimacy of the images was questioned because they were visually unsatisfactory, well-known leaker Tom Henderson confirmed that these images are real.

Various Influencers are receiving strange messages from Battlefield

This was just one of the last series of leaks released for Battlefield 6. As you already know, Several images leaked much of the Battlefield 6 trailer. In addition to this, several rumors would have indicated that the Battlefield 6 alpha would arrive in July, although as we have seen in the leaked images, some privileged people have already been able to enjoy the pre-alpha.

On June 9 we will inform you with all the details that DICE and Electronic Arts provide us with about this new Battlefield 6. The next game in the Battlefield saga seems to be going in the opposite direction to those of the last titles, since several months ago we knew that Battlefield 6 maps would be huge and intended for a battle royale.