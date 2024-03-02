There are still many questions behind the heartbreaking disappearance of Antonella Di MassaHowever, only the autopsy ordered on the body will remove any doubts. The investigators want to understand what happened to her and above all whether her death occurred due to an extreme gesture or at the hands of third parties.

The moment she disappeared, the officers managed to recover the video of the parking lot where she left her car. You can see her going away, with the coat and hood upeven though there were high temperatures on the island of Ischia.

Two other witnesses said they saw her, a few meters from that place. However, the 51-year-old walked at I walk quickly and with my face covered, as if he didn't want to be recognized. Unfortunately, only 10 days later, the correspondents of Who has seen?they found her body, in waste ground about 5 meters from the place where they last saw her walking, 10 days earlier.

Furthermore, the program which airs on Rai 3 also aired other videos unpublished of the woman walking through the streets of the town. Her route is strange, because she enters an alley and stays there for about 6 minutes, then she comes out, checks the camera and hides from a scooter that is about to arrive, until it disappears into thin air.

The mysterious disappearance of Antonella Di Massa

CREDIT: RAI

Antonella left her home on the morning of February 17th to go to work expense with his mother. Once finished they returned home. The woman put away the purchases she had just made, but she told her daughters that she had to go out again.

Since then his family have never heard from him again. So the girls first tried to look for it alone on the island and it was right in the Succhivo car park that they found her car, stopped in a car park. Since there were no traces of the woman, they immediately took action reported what happened to the police.

The searches for days were unsuccessful, to the point that they had chosen to interrupt them. Only on Wednesday 27 February, the correspondents of Who has seen?, they made the heartbreaking discovery of the body. That's the hypothesis for now extreme gesturebut given the bruises found on the body, the possibility of the crime.