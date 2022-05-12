The fourth of May was quite glorious for fans of starwarsthis is because Disney released the first trailer for the Kenobi series, which will see the return of many beloved characters from the franchise. The best thing is that the original actors of Anakin (Hayden Christensen) Y Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor)will be present in these episodes.

The series runs until the end of the month, but the official accounts of the saga are gradually leaving new details, and perhaps one of the most important is new images of the flagship weapons of the work, the lightsabers. However, this time they will be a bit different, since some will be doubles in the style of Darth Maul and others shaped like circular blades.

Here you can take a look:

Directed by deborah chow from The Mandalorianthe series of Obi-Wan Kenobi once again puts us the perspective of this legendary Jedi, who will have to hide in the shadows due to order 66 imposed by Darth Sidious. And along the way he will meet his former student, who is now known by the nickname of lord vader.

As with other series released in Disney Pluson its opening day we will be able to delight ourselves with two consecutive episodes, something that also happened at the time with Bobba Fett. From that moment on, a new chapter will be released every Wednesday to have a total of six at the end of the season, which is expected to be renewed to have a second.

Remember that Obi-Wan Kenobi debuts the next may 27th.

Via: comic book