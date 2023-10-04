For several months now the production of Joker: Folie à Deuxsequel to the film we saw a few years ago in which the actor Joaquin Phoenix He gave a performance that fans of the saga liked. batman. And now, with each passing month, more images have been shown, ranging from official to some distributed by the paparazzi of hollywood.

To celebrate that we are one year away from the release of the film in theaters, its director, Todd Phillips has released a new image in which you can see the protagonist in the rain with other people from the cast. The curious thing is that joker is the only one without an umbrella within the image, which could represent a further descent into the madness that originated in the last film.

Here you can see it:

What stands out the most is that the colors that can be seen in the photograph allude to the combinations to dress the clowns, and imply that we will see facets of the character in which it will be Arthur and then it will become joker. Added to this is the director’s intention to include musical segments, which until now have not been shown but which could be revealed in the first trailer until now. 2024.

Let us remember that the incursion of musicals may make sense, given that in the cast as co-lead we have the star Lady Gaga, who in this universe of batman She will be neither more nor less than the villain’s companion, harley quinn. This confirms that they do not share stories with him. James Gunn’s Suicide Squadin which the situations are more exaggerated and even comical.

Joker: Folie à Deux comes to theaters on October 4, 2024.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: In theory, the promotion of the film should begin now, but it is possible that we will not have the first trailer until the beginning of the year. Furthermore, we don’t know if it can really premiere in 2024, mostly because of the actors’ strike issue, in case they have to reshoot scenes.