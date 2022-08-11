Seven years have passed since it was announced that Five Nights at Freddy’s would have its own movie. Although at the moment there is still no clear release date, or details about the actors involved, An image was recently shared that makes it clear that this production is still going on.

After years of conflict, The rights of Five Nights at Freddy’s came into the hands of Blumhouse Productions, a production house that has won the hearts of many moviegoers thanks to its low-budget horror movies. In this way, Jason Blum, CEO of this company, recently shared an image of the pre-production of this tape.

It’s great to be working with Jim Henson’s Creature Shop. Their experience and expertise with animatronics is absolutely killer! @blumhouse pic.twitter.com/T81BguWJ69 — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) August 9, 2022

Considering that here we only see the plans of Freddy’s pizzeria, as well as what appears to be the model of one of the animatronic animals, it is clear that this film is still several years away. However, if something was made clear by the film of Unchartedis that hope is the last thing that dies.

On related topics, the creator of Five Nights at Freddy’s has retired from game development after some controversial comments.

Via: Jason Blum