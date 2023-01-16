Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 It is one of the most anticipated movies of this year. Although there are still several months to go before this film is released, the first trailer gave us a little glimpse of Adam Warlock, played by Will Pouter. Now, An image was recently revealed that allows us to appreciate what the adaptation of this character will look like.

A new look at Pouter in his role as Adam Warlock has been revealed via Empire magazine. In this way, you can see a wardrobe very similar to that of the comics, with everything and the golden skin. However, this version of the character will have a big difference, since the stone on his forehead is not an Infinity Stone in the MCUand at the moment it is unknown what we will see in its place.

Although at the moment it is unknown if we will see Warlock in other MCU series and movies, in his interview with Empire, James Gunn, director of this film, the filmmaker compared this character to a baby, suggesting that his adult body is not a indication that you are as emotionally or psychologically mature as expected. Similarly, the space warrior will have an antagonistic role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3so we could well see his heroic side in the future.

We remind you that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 It will be released on May 5, 2023.. On related topics, these are the characters that could die in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Considering that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the end for several actors and characters in the MCU, it is likely that Marvel wants to keep Adam Warlock for future projects in this shared universe, something that would be interesting to see.

Via: Empire