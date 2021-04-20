In what was the company’s first event in 2021, Apple presented this Tuesday, April 20, the new line of iMac with M1 processor, the new version of iPad Pro and AirTag, devices to track lost items, among other products.

The keynote, called Spring loaded, was virtually spearheaded by Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Among the devices presented are the new colored iMac, the new generations of iPad Pro and Apple TV, the AirTags, the Apple Card, podcasts and up to an iPhone 12 in purple.

The full event

News in development.

