Several weeks ago, fans had the chance to finally find out what the official colors of the Ultra Ego from Vegeta. Since then, we’ve seen a lot of illustrations from the community that show us more about this design, but now it was the design itself. Toyotaroofficial illustrator of Dragon Ball Super, who has given us a new look at this new power.

This new art was shared to commemorate the 18th volume of the manga by Dragon Ball Superwhich has just hit Japanese shelves:

Dragon Ball Super Volume 18: Ultra Ego Vegeta new illustration! pic.twitter.com/kL4FrOw9Ee — Hype (@DbsHype) March 28, 2022

Currently in the manga, Goku and Vegeta have not yet been able to defeat Gas, but it seems that the key to achieve it is hidden in the fight that this villain had against Bardock many years before. It will be interesting to know how these warriors will be able to defeat someone as strong as Gas.

Publisher’s note: It seems that there will still be a long time before both Vegeta and Goku will have new transformations, but it is always interesting to know what the next ones will be like. Akira Toriyama must already have a couple of ideas in mind, but he’s not quite ready to share them yet.

Via: comic book