Christiane Benner becomes the first woman to head IG Metall. She wants to secure industrial jobs – and to rebuild Germany’s companies.

SShe knows the question, and she doesn’t particularly like it. How difficult was it to assert yourself as a woman in the male world of IG Metall and make your way to the top? On October 23rd, Christiane Benner, 55, a sociologist from Hesse, is to be elected as the first chairwoman of IG Metall at the union conference in Frankfurt. As the first woman in the more than 130-year history of the world’s largest union.

Marcus Theurer Editor in the economy of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

The metal and electrical industry is male. 80 percent of the employees in the companies are men, even if the proportion of female officials is larger in IG Metall. Since 2011, the union has had an internal female quota of 30 percent for full-time employees. Benner is also a strong supporter of quotas for women in professional life.