Correcting information in the CPF

Updating the information in the CPF can be carried out free of charge over the internet, on the Federal Revenue website. In some situations, the procedure generates a care protocol.

In these cases, citizens can send their documents to the Federal Revenue Service by email. It is necessary to gather the following documents to update the CPF by email, which must be sent to the address according to the state:

Official identity document with photo;

Birth certificate or marriage certificate, if the identity document does not contain place of birth, filiation or date of birth;

Proof of residence;

Face photo (selfie) of the citizen (or legal guardian, if applicable) holding their own identity document;

And yet (for citizens aged 16 or 17):

If requested by one of the parents, official ID with a photo of the applicant (one of the parents);

For minors under 16, guardians or subject to custody:

Official identity document with a photo of the applicant (one of the parents, guardian, or guardian);

Document proving guardianship or responsibility for custody, as the case may be, of the incapable person;

For citizens with disabilities and over 18 years old (requested by a relative up to the 3rd degree):