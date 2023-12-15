Home page World

The likelihood of a volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula continues to increase. The ground has risen even more.

Grindavik – Icelandic authorities are actually a bit cautious when it comes to issuing new warnings about an impending volcanic eruption. At the beginning of November, an underground bubble of magma formed beneath the town of 3,700 residents after a series of earthquakes shook the peninsula southwest of the capital Reykjavik.

The residents have not yet been allowed to return. They will probably spend Christmas with relatives or in emergency accommodation. The geothermal power plant and the Blue Lagoon thermal paradise in Svartsengi four kilometers north of the center of Grindavik were also evacuated.

The geothermal power plant in Svartsengi: The volcano is said to erupt nearby. © imago stock&people

Volcano in Iceland: Official warning of impending eruption

On Wednesday (December 13th), the Icelandic Meteorological Office IMO, which is also responsible for geohazards, issued a warning. The headline: “Svartsengi continues to inflate. There is still the possibility that new magma veins will form or an eruption may occur.” An underground volcanic bulge has formed in Svartsengi, which continues to swell and raise the ground. “The area around Svartsengi continues to inflate,” the warning continues.

The rate of increase has decreased somewhat since Friday (December 8th). “But it is still higher than before the formation of the magma vein that formed under Grindavík on November 10th. The IMO's conclusion: “While magma continues to accumulate around Svartsengi, further magma tunnels or an eruption remain possible.”

Deep cracks in Grindavik testify to the magma tunnel beneath the city. © IMAGO/Raul Moreno

The suspected outbreak site has been identified

If another underground magma flow forms, it is likely that it will follow the same path as the November 10 magma tunnel. “There could be a new attempt at eruption of the magma every hour,” writes volcano blogger Marc Szeglat volcanoes.net. The IMO currently suspects the eruption to be somewhere between Grindavík and the Hagafell volcanic hill near Svartsengi.

The head of Icelandic disaster insurance, Hulda Ragnheiður Árnadóttir, estimates the damage to residential buildings and infrastructure icelandreview.com to the equivalent of up to 66.3 million euros. However, before any payments can be made, the authorities would have to examine the city plan and decide whether certain areas of the city are no longer habitable. So far, 230 buildings have been reported damaged.

An eruption of the local supervolcano is also expected in the Phlegraean fields in southern Italy. In Indonesia, more than a dozen mountain hikers died in an eruption of Marapi in early December.