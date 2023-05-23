There are new variations on the i4 and 7 Series theme.

We will soon receive the summer updates from all car manufacturers. in many cases production is slightly reduced for many brands. This is to be able to send all staff on holiday with their children. Except at VDL, because they have already started not working there.

Various brands are taking this moment to make small changes on the production line and to scrutinize the model range. That is no different with BMW.

We start with the BMW i4. That is a very important car for in the Netherlands the brand from Bavaria. At the moment there are three flavors: the i4 eDrive35, eDrive40 and M50 xDrive. The latter is the only one with four-wheel drive.

That is now changing. The ’40’ is now also available with all-wheel drive. Normally xDrive is an axle (plus transfer case) to the front, but with an electric car it is slightly different.

The car is now equipped with two motors: one on the front axle and one on the rear axle. These together deliver 396 hp and 602 Nm. Sprinting from 0-100 km/h takes 4.9 seconds.

The battery pack has a capacity of 80.7 kWh, with which you should be able to reach 494 km on a full charge. For that you have to order the special 18 inch wheels. With bigger wheels, the range drops, viz.

Three new flavors for the 7

There are also a lot of changes for the BMW Series. Logical, there were only a few flavors available: 740d xDrive, M760i and i7 eDrive60. Now come the performances that are interesting for the Netherlands. We’ll start with the BMW 740ixDrive.

This has a six-in-line under the hood with 340 hp and has four-wheel drive as standard. Funny, this is the 2023 entry-level model and it has more power than the 5.4 V12 in the 2001 750i could mobilize. How times change.

Another addition is the 750e xDrive. This is logically placed under the M760e. It is a plug-in hybrid, but slightly less intense, although you will not be short of 483 hp and 702 Nm. With the battery you can drive 56 km electrically.

Finally, there is the BMW i7 eDrive50. This has one motor on the rear axle and therefore drive where it belongs. Specifications of this specific BMW i7 are still a secret for a while.

Check here what Wouter thinks of the BMW i4:

And here he has an opinion on the BMW 7 Series:

Read more? These are 11 twelve-cylinder with manual gearbox!

This article New i4 and 7 Series versions, interesting for NL appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Series #versions #interesting