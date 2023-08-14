GWhen it comes to size at Hyundai, there is no way around santa Fe over. The full-size SUV is of course more at home in the United States and is much less out of the ordinary in America than in this country, actually not at all. That’s why the now completely redesigned model was presented there, and in Santa Fe, where else?

Holger Apple Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

We can, however, already reveal some key data, and the corners are to be taken quite literally. The fifth generation measures 4.83 meters in length, it has edges where other curves start, it stands upright where others fall at an angle, it places crisp fenders over the 21-inch powerful wheels where others iron smooth.

Hyundai thinks the appearance shows a nature-meets-city character, we think it shows a certain proximity to Land Rover, which would be a fine reference indeed. The severely towering headlights on the high-mounted bonnet are striking. The clear line runs over the flanks to the rear, where the low-mounted taillights are stylistically possibly the weakest point in the otherwise excitingly charged design.









picture series



New Hyundai Santa Fe

:



The key data



The new seven-seater should be just as suitable for family trips as it is for camping trips, and the wheelbase, which has been extended to 2.81 meters, ensures adequate space. The seats in the second and third row can be folded down to form a flat surface, and Hyundai then recognizes a terrace-like appearance. In the version with six seats, electrically adjustable individual seats with armrests are installed. The trunk volume is 725 to 1275 liters.







The interior looks puristic, it dispenses with oversized screens or the fashionable second display on the passenger side. Instead, all the information is in the driver’s field of vision. Because the gear selector has been banned from the center console, there is quite a bit of storage space there. A continuous panoramic roof and a double wireless charging station for mobile phones are part of the comfort chapter.

Two hybrid versions will be available in Europe, both with a six-speed automatic transmission. Designed as a full hybrid, the 1.6-liter turbo petrol engine delivers 180 hp and offers 265 Nm of torque. A plug-in hybrid is used as the second engine, the technical data for which is not yet fully available. The petrol engine is expected to deliver 160 hp and also offer 265 Nm of torque. The acceleration values ​​of the approximately 2.2-ton car are either around 9.5 seconds from 0 to 100 km/h, and the top speed is 190 km/h. The fully electric drive should remain reserved for the Ioniq 7. All-wheel drive seems self-evident, front-wheel drive possible, the towing capacity should be around 2.5 tons.

The market launch will initially take place in South Korea, the new Santa Fe will come to Europe in spring 2024, then probably at tariffs from around 60,000 euros.