The fifth generation Hyundai Santa Fe features a completely new bold identity, defined by pure volumes and square lines.

This D-SUV is designed for both everyday use and out-of-town travel and experiences. The “Open for More” concept expresses the spirit of seamlessly connecting interior and exterior, expanding the scope of diverse on-board experiences.



From the early design stages, Hyundai designers have given the model an extremely recognizable look, maximizing interior space and enriching it with comfort, technology and safety solutions at the top of the category. The fifth generation of this iconic D-SUV debuted on the Italian market with the efficient full-hybrid 1.6 T-GDi 6AT engine in 2WD and 4WD versions, available in 5 or 7-seater configurations.

The price list of the new Santa Fe includes a Business trim, with a rich equipment, starting at €49,600, flanked by the top-of-the-range XClass starting at €54,350. This generation continues the global success story that began 24 years ago with the debut of the first generation at the Geneva Motor Show in 2000.

The Revolutionized Design of Santa Fe draws inspiration from the square lines of off-road vehicles of the 1990s. The design has placed a specific focus on pure volumes and the search for intelligent solutions to achieve a distinctive look, combined with a wealth of technological equipment to offer maximum practicality, comfort and safety. The overall length has been increased by 45 millimetres, offering an extremely spacious passenger compartment, the best in its category, with a significant increase in legroom.

The interior of the new Santa Fe They convey an elegant aesthetic and a feeling of quality down to the smallest detail. The H-shaped design characterizes the dashboard and air vents, enhancing the horizontal line that gives a feeling of spaciousness.

The new Santa Fe boasts a class-leading cargo capacity of 711 litres VDA in the 5-seat configuration. The full-width tailgate opening offers convenience in all situations, whether in the city or for outdoor experiences. For easier access to the roof, the C-pillar can be equipped with a pop-out handle. Hyundai has introduced a first-of-its-kind double-sided storage compartment, allowing all passengers to conveniently access their belongings, even when sitting in the rear seat. A UV-C sterilization tray located above the passenger storage compartment allows everyday items such as mobile phones and wallets to be easily sterilized.

Santa Fe introduces infotainment system latest-generation Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC), which includes advanced connected car features and a refined Graphical User Interface (GUI) concept. A 12.3-inch dual monitor unites the cluster and AVNT, enhancing the viewing experience. Over-the-Air (OTA) updates ensure the latest infotainment and software features. Improved natural language voice recognition allows users to control infotainment and vehicle functions through conversational voice commands. Safety and convenience are further enhanced with the inclusion of a 12-inch Head-Up Display (HUD).

Santa Fe prioritizes comfort and stability, delivering an exceptional driving experience. The advanced Drive Traction System adapts to various driving conditions with Terrain mode. The HTRAC all-wheel drive technology enables agile handling and improved torque application based on wheel grip and vehicle speed. Additional terrain driving modes – Mud, Sand and Snow – optimize driving performance on a variety of terrains. Aerodynamics are optimized with active air flaps, exterior design and underbody enhancements.

The new Santa Fe is equipped as standard with a wide range of Hyundai SmartSense safety and driver assistance features. Standard features include Autonomous Emergency Braking, Rear Occupant Alert, Speed ​​Limit Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Highway Driving Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, In Cabin Camera and eCall. The XClass trim offers additional features such as Blind Spot Collision Avoidance, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance, Safe Exit Assist, Blind-Spot View Monitor, Highway Driving Assist 2, Remote Smart Parking Assist, Automatic High Beam Adjustment and Driver Fatigue Recognition.

The new Santa Fe focuses on the efficient 1.6 T-GDI HEV full-hybrid engine, available with two- or four-wheel drive, which delivers a system power of 215 hp, combined with a 6-speed automatic transmission, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable drive in every situation.