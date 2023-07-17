Hyundai has unveiled the first images of the new version of the Hyundai Santa Fe. This SUVs large size stands out for its distinctive design, characterized by square lines which give it a modern and elegant look. The new images reveal a new look from the past, while the cabin promises to offer a luxurious and comfortable environment for driver and passengers. From a technical point of view, the SUV will be electrified, with engines mild And hybrid plugin.

New Hyundai Santa Fe

The new Hyundai Santa Fe has a robust design with square shapes and distinctive silhouette resulting from the extended wheelbase and tailgate.

New Santa Fe

The imposing front, with a high bonnet, H lights and muscular wheel arches, creates a feeling of grandeur. The side profile shows a increased wheelbasea strong roof, sharp lines around the wheels and large wheels up to 21″.

New Hyundai Santa Fe

The rear features a large tailgate and H-designed lights, which enhance the car’s muscular appearance.

Hyundai Sante Fe cabin and interior

The new Santa Fe delivers large spacious interior adaptable to different situations and adventurous lifestyles. The electronically opening tailgate creates one terrace-like spaceand fully foldable second and third row seats allow for exceptional cargo capacity.

The elegant interior of the new Santa Fe

The interiors are finished with elegant details, with horizontal and vertical lines echoing the exterior design. The H motif on the dashboard and on the climate control vents adds a distinctive touch. The attention to detail and the use of high quality and sustainable materials are reflected in the interior.

The suede headlining, carpets and seat backs are made from recycled plasticwhile eco-friendly materials are used for the dashboard and door trim.

The large trunk of the new Hyundai SUV

As far as instrumentation is concerned, the new Santa Fe is equipped with a Panoramic Curved Displaywhich consists of two monitors, one for the digital instrumentation and the other for the infotainment system, both from 12.3 inches each. There is also a double wireless charger for smartphones on board.

When it arrives

The new Santa Fe will be available at Hyundai dealerships between the end of 2023 and the first months of 2024. More technical details will be revealed during the official presentation, scheduled for August 2023.

Photo new Hyundai Santa Fe

