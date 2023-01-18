In 2023 comes the new Hyundai Konaoffered in four variants including: 100% electric (EV), full hybrid (HEV)with internal combustion engine (ICE) and in sports trim N Line. The architecture is unique, but each model has a distinctive style.

New Hyundai Kona

The new generation of the Hyundai Kona grows in size and becomes a SUVs, without betraying its urban vocation. In absolute terms she has grown to 4,355 mm in length150 mm more than the previous generation comparing the EV versions. Plus, the model earned 25mm wide And 60mm pitch compared to the past.

New Hyundai Kona, terminate/hybrid, electric EV and N Line sports car

Unlike most vehicles offered with different engine options, the development team worked on the new Kona starting from the fully electric version, then adapting the design for the other engines. Also, despite the shared architecture, each version (EV, ICE/HEV and N Line) features one futuristic style differentiated and distinctive.

New Hyundai Kona exterior features

Outside the new Hyundai Kona has a futuristic style, starting from the front that highlights the light signature Seamless Horizon Lamp with horizontal development. In the EV variant, this takes up the reason to “pixels” characteristic of Ioniq electric range of the brand in the Pixelated Seamless Horizon Lamp, which represents a first for a Hyundai model giving it a distinctive touch.

New electric Hyundai Kona EV

Despite its futuristic appearance, the new Kona has characteristics typical of the world of SUVslike the coverings of the sculpted wheel arches, which incorporate both front and rear lights. Also this new generation is rich in parametric finishes.

A diagonal crease in the rear quarter of the side connects the satin molding from the waistline to the spoiler, creating a contour that wraps around the entire vehicle.

New Hyundai Kona HEV

The rear also features the Seamless Horizon Lampto which is added a stop light at the top, perfectly integrated into the spoiler moulding.

New Hyundai Kona electric, hybrid and N Line

Depending on the power supplies we find specific external characteristics. For example, the electric EV features pixel graphic details on the front grille and rear bumper, 19-inch alloy wheels with pixel-inspired design and black styling elements, such as the side mirrors and the roof. The versions thermal and HEV they share a robust design for the bumpers and wheel arches black plastic.

Rear Light Signature Seamless Horizon Lamp

While the version N Lineas well as mirrors and black roof upon request, it differs in several aspects such as lo rear spoilerthe more aggressive design of the wing-design bumpers emphasizes the attitude, the wheels with dedicated design, the double rear exhaust and the silver side skirt.

The cabin of the new Hyundai Kona is spacious and comfortable. EV-derived universal architecture shows a sports layout with a floating horizontal element which emphasizes its breadth. On the dashboard dominate the dual 12.3-inch displays and the floating module, which give a feeling of great technology, while the lighting inside the passenger compartment improves the user experience and comfort.

The shift command has been moved from the center console to behind the wheeloffering a cleaner and neater arrangement in addition to a large additional space for storing items in the central tunnel.

The interior of the new Hyundai Kona

The flat rear sofa winks at thecontemporary urban design and behind the second row is maximized cargo space.

Hyundai Kona OTA updates

System updates of the new Kona are easier than ever thanks to the electronic control technology with software updates Over the Air (OTA). Even ambient lighting technology, for example, can receive OTA updates to improve its features and add new ones.

L’smart opening and customizable of the tailgate can select the maximum height and the opening speed directly from the infotainment screen or by pressing the close button dedicated for three seconds to the preferred height.

Dashboard with two 12.3-inch screens

Even the integrated memory system for setting the seat position and the various charging ports (including the wireless charging system). Among other electronic control technologies also the Digital Key 2 Touchwhich allows you to close, open and start the car via smartphone or smart-watch with NFC technology.

ADAS on the new Hyundai Kona

The new Hyundai Kona is equipped with several advanced driver assistance systems ADASsuch as Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA), Safe Exit Warning (SEW), Intelligent Speed ​​Limit Assist (ISLA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), Blind-spot View Monitor (BVM) and High Beam Assist (HBA). There are also numerous functions aimed at improving driving comfort, such as Smart Cruise Control (SCC), Navigation-Based Smart Cruise Control (NSCC), Lane Following Assist (LFA) and Highway Driving Assist (HDA).

New Hyundai Kona HEV on the road

For the maneuvers of parking area there are the Surround View Monitor (SVM), the Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA), the Forward / Side / Reverse Parking Distance Warning (PDW), the Reverse Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (PCA) and the Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA).

Photo new Hyundai Kona

Video test Hyundai Kona EV, old model

You may also be interested in this content

👉 Supertest 1.000 km behind the wheel of Kona Electric

👉 Kona Electric features and prices

👉 ELECTRIC CAR TEST VIDEO

👉 Electric car RECHARGE time in AC



👉 How much does it cost to recharge the electric car

👉 All about charging electric cars

👉 Electric car charging rates

👉 Electrical retrofit

👉 Electric cars with more autonomy

👉 Electric car charging rates

👉 CALCULATION OF ELECTRIC CAR RECHARGE TIME

👉 Electric car columns on the highway

👉 latest lithium ion battery news

The tests of new electric cars!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

👉 KONA ELECTRIC Price List 👉 Used ads KONA

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM And Google News all car news

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK