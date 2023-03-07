Hyundai Kona represented a small phenomenon for the Korean brand, managing to establish itself in the B segment and representing an offer that is increasingly congenial to the needs of motorists, also thanks to a complete set of equipment right from the first fittings. If we add to this a fully electrified range, capable of going from full hybrid to electric, Kona has a more than convincing recipe. To continue to stay at the top of the market, Hyundai has renewed its compact SUV, with a 2024 version that revolutionizes the design inside and outside the passenger compartment, bringing a breath of innovation. The new Hyundai Kona will debut in digital world premiere on March 7 at midnight and waiting to discover it in every detail, here’s what we know.

Let’s start from the aesthetic elements that unite all the Kona variants, starting from the curved front with a thin “Seamless Horizon Lamp” that extends horizontally over the entire width of the vehicle or nearly so. The EV variant of the Korean crossover is based on this layout but features a pixelated version of the lighting unit, flanked by pixel-inspired 19-inch alloy wheels. In addition to this, the thermal and hybrid versions of the model have a sturdier look as they sport plastic body cladding, a mock skid plate and a more aggressive front bumper with triangular air intakes. The N Line adds distinctive front and rear bumpers, silver side skirts and exclusive 19-inch alloy wheels to all of this. This latest version of the 2024 Kona can also come with black mirrors and a black roof.

Hyundai hasn’t commented on the exact dimensions of the new Kona, but we do know it will be longer and wider than the current model. Inside the cockpit, in addition to a great spaciousness guaranteed by the increased dimensions, the Korean compact SUV can boast a 12.3″ digital instrument panel that flows into a combined 12.3″ infotainment system. As initially announced, the specifications of the engine offer: according to rumors, the ICE variants of Kona 2024 will be equipped with a 1.6-liter hybridized four-cylinder with 141 HP and 264 Nm, while the EV variant will enjoy a 64.8 kWh battery pack and a electric 204 HP, for a range of about 407 kilometres. To find out everything about the new Hyundai Kona, just connect to the link above to follow the live presentation of the live presentation.