Hyundai has created a restyling mid-career for the i20its compact B-segment car. The new model features a Renewed designincreased safety features and advanced connectivity functions. Technically, the i20 is equipped with engines 1.0 T-GDi mild hybrid 48 volts And 1.2 MPI petrol. The sports trim is also available N Linecharacterized by a dedicated aesthetic.

New i20, what the new Hyundai looks like outside

The refreshed Hyundai i20 features an exterior look elegant and modern. At the rear, the new model is equipped with a new bumper and light clusters with a revised design. Also new are the 16 and 17 inch alloy wheels, now characterised by even more captivating lines.

New Hyundai i20 N Line

Features They also improve aerodynamics of the vehicle by reducing air resistance. The dynamic light signature emphasizes its sporty look, also underlined by the LED rear lights. The Hyundai i20 N-Line instead it has a sportier look, thanks to the new 17″ alloy wheelsa redesigned front grille and bumper, N-Line badges.

Hyundai i20 N-Line

In terms of exterior colors, the new ones are offered Gloss Lime Metallic, Lumen Grey Pearl And Meta Blue Pearlwhich are flanked by Atlas White, Phantom Black Pearl, Aurora Grey Pearl, Dragon Red Pearl and Mangrove Green Pearl for a total of eight different colours, which can be combined with the contrasting roof in black colour.

Hyundai i20 Interior

Despite its compact dimensions typical of the B-segment, the new i20 offers a spacious cabin with over 352 litres of bootwith the rear seats raised which become 1,165 liters by folding down the rear seats.

The new and lively interior colour package Glossy Lime enlivens and brightens the interior. With this package, the seats feature a new sporty design with embossed texture. The lime colored stitching which decorate various points of the passenger compartment and underline the sporty character of the model.

The setting N Line instead it differs in the details and red finishesa perforated leather steering wheel, a leather gear knob with N Line logo and red stitching, sports seats and aluminium pedals.

Connectivity and infotainment of the new i20

The update equips the model with the latest connectivity features, such as USB Type-C socketssecond generation eCall based on the 4G network and updates of the Over-the-Air (OTA) maps.

The interior of the new i20 in the N Line trim

The instrumentation is completely digital, with a dashboard 10.25″ and a touchscreen infotainment display – also 10.25 inches – with Apple CarPlay And Android Autothe wireless charger for smartphones and the latest update of telematics services Bluelink.

ADAS on the new Hyundai i20

The new Hyundai i20 facelift is equipped with a full range of ADAS systems driving assistance systems, within the Hyundai Smart Sense package. Standard features include the Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) “City”, “Extraurban” and “Pedestrians” to which the “Cyclists” functionality is added. The FCA system helps detect and avoid potential collisions in the presence of obstacles. The Lane Following Assist (LFA), on the other hand, ensures that the vehicle remains in the current lane.

New Hyundai i20 restyling 3/4

In addition, it is available Smart Cruise Control Navigation-based CC (NSCC), which uses the vehicle’s navigation system to predict upcoming curves or straights on the highway, for example, and adjust the speed accordingly for safer driving.

Hyundai i20 engines

Under the hood, the Hyundai i20 is equipped with an engine 1.0 T-GDi mild hybrid 48 volts 100 hpor the 1.2 MPI petrol MT 79 HPThe 48-volt mild hybrid system is available with the Seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (7DCT) or the Six-speed intelligent manual transmission (iMT).

Hyundai 1.0 T-GDi mild hybrid 48 volt engine

By releasing the accelerator, the iMT is able to decouple the engine from the transmission, allowing the vehicle to enter “coasting” mode even with the engine off, thus saving fuel. The system will also be available at a later date 1.2 LPG engine with manual gearbox.

Prices of the new i20

The price of the renewed Hyundai i20 range starts from 19,700 eurosfor the entrance setup Techlinewhich includes safety systems Hyundai Smart SenseCruise Control, 10.25” touch navigator, Bluelink and OTA connectivityrear view camera, leather steering wheel and gear knob. The i20 in the Techline trim is available with the petrol engine 1.2 MPI 79 HP.

Model Connectline It is the intermediate trim and is available in the following engines 1.2 MPI 79 HP, 1.0 T-GDI 100 HPor 1.0 T-GDI mild hybrid 48V 100 HP with 7-speed DCT gearbox. First It is the top of the range trim, available with engine 1.0 T-GDI 100 HP or in version mild hybrid 1.0 T-GDI 48V with MT or 7DCT.

Front light signature

The top of the range trim N Line The Hyundai i20 features a sporty design and is available with a turbocharged 1.6-litre engine..0 T-GDI 100 HPboth with manual gearbox and with 48V mild hybrid transmission combined with 7-speed DCT. Alternatively, the i20 N Line is also offered with the engine 1.2 MPI 79 HP.

→ i20 1.2 MPI 79 hp Techline: €19,700

→ i20 1.2 MPI 79 hp ConnectLine: €20,450

→ i20 1.0 T-GDI 100 hp ConnectLine: €21,650

→ i20 1.0 T-GDI 48V 100 hp ConnectLine: €22,150

→ i20 1.2 MPI 79 hp N-Line: €22,500

→ i20 1.0 T-GDI 48V 100 hp ConnectLine DCT: €23,350

→ i20 1.0 T-GDI 100 hp Prime: €23,500

→ i20 1.0 T-GDI 100 hp N-Line: €23,700

→ i20 1.0 T-GDI 48V 100 hp Prime: €24,000

→ i20 1.0 T-GDI 48V 100 hp Prime DCT: €25,200

→ i20 1.0 T-GDI 48V 100 hp N-Line DCT: €25,400

New Hyundai i20 photo

