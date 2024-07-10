The new MY 2025 model of the Hyundai i10 stands out for its wider ADAS equipmentintegrating technologies compliant with the European standards in force since July 2024The sports trim is also available in the range N Lineequipped with a turbo-petrol engine from 1.0 litres and 90 hp.

Hyundai i10 restyling, features

The major novelty of the restyling of the Hyundai i10 is noticeable in the front with the grille that integrates new LED daytime running lights whose design recalls the solution called Parametric Hidden Lights also adopted on the Tucson SUV. Among the new features is also the different design of the 15″ alloy wheels.

Hyundai i10 facelift

The setting i10 N Line It is instead distinguished by some elements that make the car sportier, with the different design of the bumpers with larger air intakes and LED headlights with three vertical elements. The N Line features 16-inch alloy wheels.

Cockpit and infotainment

The cabin of the Hyundai i10 appears more modern, thanks to the adoption of the 4.2” instrument cluster and the 8” central infotainment display as standard. The multimedia system provides over-the-air updates and the connection wireless For Android Auto And Apple CarPlay.

Hyundai i10 N Line dashboard with digital driver display

The on-board network is also available on board 4Gwith second-generation e-Call system, USB-C sockets and a compartment for the wireless smartphone charging.

Hyundai i10 engines

The Hyundai i10 is equipped with the engine 1.0 MPi 3 cylinder 63 HP of power and a torque of 96 Nm and with the unit bi-fuel Econext GPL 1.0 65 HP. There are two types of transmission available: one manual (MT) it’s a automated (AT), both five-speed.

Compared with the traditional automatic transmission system, the automated manual transmission is more efficient thanks to the lower weight and reduced friction.

Hyundai i10 N Line rear

The Hyundai i10 N Line is equipped with the engine 1.0 T-GDI 90 HP turbo-petrolmated to a five-speed manual transmission. TheISG (Idle Stop and Go), standard on all versions, switches off the engine when the vehicle stops. The LPG engine is available at a later date.

Hyundai i10 trim features

Hyundai i10 is equipped with a front suspension with a structure McPherson and power steering; road holding has been further improved thanks to some improvements to the rear suspension and steering. At the rear, the profile torsion bridge triangle features a U-shape to increase stability when cornering.

Hyundai i10 on the road

Furthermore, the steering torsion bar has been strengthened compared to the previous one to improve its response (from 2.4 to 2.7 Nm/deg), while the steering ratio has been increased to 56.0 mm/rev from the previous ones 53.5 mm/rev.

ADAS on the Hyundai i10

In addition to the aesthetic innovations, the restyling introduces new features to the Hyundai i10 ADAS systems to help guide the Hyundai Smart Sense. Among the new devices are the automatic braking with the recognition of cyclists, the Lane Following Assist and the Rear Occupant Alertso as not to forget children or animals in the back seat.

4.2″ digital instrument cluster display

Other ADAS systems are: lane keeping, automatic high beam headlight management, speed limit recognition and driver fatigue detector.

Prices and equipment of the new i10

The MY 2025 Hyundai i0 is available in the following trims: Connectline, Prime And N Linestarting from 17,900 eurosThe basic Connectline trim includes as standard an AVN navigator with 8” screen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Hyundai Bluelink telematics, OTA map updates and rear view camera. The equipment is completed by a 4.2” TFT LCD displayfront USB port and second-generation eCall system.

Hyundai i10 N Line trim

The i10 MY25 in the Connectline and Prime trims is only available in combination with the engine 1.0 MPI 63 HP with manual or automatic transmission option.

In the coming months, both trims will also be available with the engine 1.0 LPG. The top-of-the-range i10 trim N Line it costs 19.900 euros and is only available with the 1.0 T-GDI 90 hp turbo-petrol engine.

→ i10 1.0 MPI Connectline: €17,900

→ i10 1.0 MPI A/T Connectline: €18,900

→ i10 1.0 MPI Prime: €19,150

→ i10 1.0 TGDI N Line: €19,900

→ i10 1.0 MPI A/T Prime: €20,150

Hyundai i10 Photo

