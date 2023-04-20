For the Hyundai i10 it’s time to restyling. The new model introduces aesthetic innovations that make it more modern, while under the bonnet it retains the a gas from the previous version (1.0 naturally aspirated with 67 bhp which becomes 65 bhp with LPG). Among the confirmations in the range there is also the sportier set-up N Linewith a 100 HP 1.0 turbo petrol engine.

New Hyundai i10 restyling, features

The main novelty of the restyling on the Hyundai i10 can be seen in the front with the grille that integrates new LED daytime running lights whose design recalls the solution called Parametric Hidden Lights also adopted on Tucson SUVs. Among the novelties also the different design of the 15″ alloy wheels.

Hyundai i10 restyling

The setup i10N Line however, it stands out for some elements that make the car sportier, with the different design of the bumpers bigger vents and LED headlights with three vertical elements. On the N Line, the alloy wheels are 16-inch.

Hyundai i10 2023 cockpit and infotainment

The passenger compartment of the Hyundai i10 2023 appears more modern, thanks to the standard adoption of the 4.2 “instrument panel and the central 8” infotainment display. The multimedia system provides over-the-air updates and the wireless connection For Android Auto And Apple CarPlay.

Hyundai i10 N Line cockpit dashboard with digital driver display

The on-board network is also available on board 4Gwith second generation e-Call system, USB-C sockets and a compartment for the smartphone wireless charging.

Hyundai i10 engines

The Hyundai i10 is equipped with the engine 1.0 MPi 3-cylinder 67 bhp of power and a torque of 96Nm and with unity bi-fuel Econext LPG 1.0 with 65 HP. Two types of transmission are available: one manual (MT) it’s a automated (AT), both five-speed.

Compared with the traditional automatic transmission system, the manual one is automated more efficient due to lower weight and reduced friction.

Hyundai i10 N Line 2023 rear

The Hyundai i10 N Line on the other hand is equipped with the engine 1.0 Turbo GDi three-cylinderwith a power of 100 HP and 172 Nm of torque, mated to a five-speed manual transmission. L’ISG (Idle Stop and Go), standard on all versions, switches off the engine when the vehicle stops. The LPG engine is available at a later date.

Hyundai i10 features trim

Hyundai i10 is equipped with frame front suspension McPherson and power steering; road holding has been further increased thanks to some improvements to the rear suspension and steering. At the rear, the profile a torsion bridge triangle features a U-shape to increase cornering stability.

Hyundai i10 2023 on the road

Furthermore, the steering torsion bar compared to the past has been reinforced to improve its response (from 2.4 to 2.7 Nm/deg), while the steering ratio has been increased to 56.0mm/rev from the previous ones 53.5mm/rev.

The ADAS on the Hyundai i10

In addition to the aesthetic innovations, the restyling introduces new features on the Hyundai i10 ADAS systems driving aid Hyundai Smart Sense. New devices include the automatic braking with the recognition of cyclists, the Lane Following Assist and the Rear Occupant Alertnot to forget children or animals in the back seat.

4.2″ digital instrument cluster display

The other ADAS systems are: lane keeping, automatic high beam management, recognition of speed limits and driver fatigue detector.

Prices and equipment of the new i10

The starting price of the Hyundai i10 is 16,950 EURrelating to the set-up connectline. In fact, the standard contents include the Multimedia system with 8” touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wireless connectivity, the LCD instrumentation with central 4.2″ TFT Cluster, and numerous advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) of the family Hyundai SmartSensesuch as the frontal collision avoidance assistance system (vehicles, pedestrians and cycles), active lane keeping, cruise control and much more.

To increase the price of the set up First and of 19,050 euroswhich adds the multimedia system with navigator, rear view camera and wireless charger for smartphonesas well as Hyundai BlueLink connected services, i OTA updatesto the electrically foldable exterior mirrors, ai 16” alloy wheelstinted rear windows and ambient lights.

Hyundai i10 NLine 2023

The price of the top-of-the-range set-up i10N Line and of 19,050 euros and is only available in combination with the turbo-petrol engine 1.0 T-GDI with 100 bhp. Compared to the Connectline it adds the sportier bumper, the 16” alloy wheels with dedicated design, interior with N Line details and pedal with metal finishes.

👉 i10 Connectline 1.0 MPI of 67 HP: 16,950 euros

👉 i10 Prima 1.0 MPI of 67 HP: 19,050 euros

👉 i10 N-Line 1.0 T-GDI with 100 HP: 19,050 euros

Photo Hyundai i10 2023

You may also be interested in this content

👉 Hyundai i10 N Line sports setup

👉 i10 price list 👉 Advertisements used i10

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK