Petrol EX variant cost ₹ 61,900 Earlier petrol variants started with EX trim. The company has now increased the price of the EX trim to Rs 61,900. After the change in price, the initial price of Creta is now Rs 9.81 lakhs. At the same time, to buy the top model of this car, you will have to spend Rs 17.31 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

New Creta price increases for the first time The company launched Hyundai Creta’s new generation model in March 2020. The latest generation model of the car is available in 5 variants. It includes E, EX, S, SX, and SX (O) variants which are available in a total of 17 variants depending on the engine, transmission and dual tone color options.

New Creta Engine and Power The new-generation Creta has been launched with a new look and new features. It looks more muscular, bold and sporty than before. It has three engine options. These include a 1.4-liter turbocharged petrol with 138bhp power, a 1.5-liter petrol with 115bhp power, and a 1.5-liter turbocharged diesel engine with 115bhp power.

Hyundai has increased the price of its popular compact SUV Hyundai Creta. Along with this, the company has also introduced the base E variant of the petrol version of the car. This variant has been launched by the company with a price of Rs 9.81 lakh. Earlier E trim was available only with diesel.